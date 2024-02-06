Toyota Supports California Flooding Relief Efforts

News provided by

Toyota Motor North America

06 Feb, 2024, 13:00 ET

Contributions promote recovery; customer payment relief offers assist those in need

PLANO, Texas , Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Financial Services announced efforts to assist those suffering from the impacts of recent storms and flooding in California. Toyota contributes annually to The American Red Cross and SBP, and these funds are utilized to support recovery efforts when disasters strike around the nation. To further assist affected communities, Toyota is matching contributions for donations made by U.S.-based employees to support The American Red Cross, SBP and other eligible nonprofits.

Additionally, Toyota Financial Services announced it is offering payment relief options to affected customers. This broad outreach includes any Toyota Financial Services (TFS) or Lexus Financial Services (LFS) customer in the designated disaster areas. 

Impacted lease and finance customers residing in the affected area may be eligible to take advantage of several payment relief options, some of which include:

  • extensions and lease deferred payments;
  • redirecting billing statements; and
  • arranging phone or online payments.

Customers who would like to discuss their account options are encouraged to contact TFS or LFS:

Toyota Financial Services customers may call 800-874-8822 or contact TFS via email using the Mail Center function after logging into ToyotaFinancial.com.

Lexus Financial Services customers may call 800-874-7050 or contact LFS via email using the Mail Center function after logging into LexusFinancial.com.

We extend our heartfelt thoughts to those affected by the storms and flooding.

About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.   

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 47 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 27 electrified options. 

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com

Media Contact:
Derrick Brown
(469) 486-9065

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Also from this source

Toyota Bringing Battery Electric Vehicle Production to Kentucky

Toyota Bringing Battery Electric Vehicle Production to Kentucky

Toyota announced a $1.3 billion investment at its flagship Kentucky facility for future electrification efforts including assembly of an all-new,...
Toyota Tacoma Has "More Power for More Play" in New Campaign

Toyota Tacoma Has "More Power for More Play" in New Campaign

Built with more power than ever before, the all-new 2024 Tacoma is completely redesigned and reimagined and ready to take on all the action....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.