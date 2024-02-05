Toyota Tacoma Has "More Power for More Play" in New Campaign

Adventure Awaits for the All-New 2024 Toyota Tacoma

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Built with more power than ever before, the all-new 2024 Tacoma is completely redesigned and reimagined and ready to take on all the action. Launching today, the "More Power for More Play" campaign highlights the model 2024 truck's exciting new i-FORCE and i-FORCE MAX powertrains, rugged capabilities, modern technology and features that are guaranteed to amplify life's exciting adventures and off-roading excursions.

Toyota’s spot “Celebration,” developed by Saatchi & Saatchi, showcases the excitement of the all-new 2024 Tacoma. Toyota’s integrated campaign, “More Power for More Play,” highlights the all-new 2024 Tacoma’s new i-FORCE and i-FORCE MAX powertrains, rugged capabilities, and modern technology.

"We're thrilled to debut the all-new 2024 Tacoma," said Mike Tripp, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America. "Our 'More Power for More Play' campaign embodies the true essence of this redesigned icon featuring exciting new technology and capabilities with design rooted in Tacoma's rich truck history."

The fully integrated Tacoma campaign was developed using Toyota's long-standing Total Toyota (T2) marketing model. The T2 model integrates efforts to create a cohesive marketing approach inclusive of multicultural marketing and the mainstream market. The T2 agency team includes Saatchi & Saatchi, Burrell Communications, Conill, and Intertrend Communications, with ZenithMedia placing TV and outdoor media buys.

The campaign showcases a unified style across all creative throughout the T2 agency broadcast spots, which are highlighted below:

Intertrend Communications developed two spots, "Red Light" and "Hide & Seek," that highlight the all-new Tacoma. In "Red Light," targeting the Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese markets, the two heroes use their Tacomas to race to the top of a mountain in the most epic game of Red Light, Green Light. In "Hide & Seek," targeted for the Asian Indian market, one player uses his Tacoma Trailhunter to stealthily hide from his friend, who's in hot pursuit in his TRD Pro. The spots were directed by Kit Lynch-Robinson.

In "Voices," created by Burrell Communications and directed by Wes Walker, a driver tunes out the well-meaning concerns of loved ones and instead follows his intuition and ventures out to enjoy an epic off-roading adventure in his all-new 2024 Tacoma.

In the spots created by Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Tarsem Singh, "Celebration" features a group of outdoor enthusiasts traversing the adventurous terrain, increasing in size along the way. They stop to recruit another member to join their celebratory rally, asking him to "come out to play." He enthusiastically responds "yes," hopping into his 2024 Tacoma and riding on with the group. An additional spot will be released at a later date.

"Undisclosed" created by Conill and directed by Goh Iromoto showcases friends taking on an adventure while embracing those little off-road moments that only a Tacoma can accomplish. The concept is a tribute to the freewheeling adventures Hispanics have when they're on the road – and off-roading – with their Tacoma, often best cherished just between friends.

Media Placements

The Tacoma campaign is a fully integrated campaign extending across linear TV, digital video, digital content, streaming audio, programmatic, paid social, and experiential. High-profile prime and sports programming includes the NBA, MTV, ESPN, OWN, BET, Hulu Latino, Discovery en Español, WillowTV, Copa America on Univision, and more. Digital content/video includes partners such as Outside, Complex, Hearst, AccuWeather, UPROXX, GoPro, Roku, Slam, and more. Partnerships include The Weather Channel, The Dyrt, Trip Advisor, STRAVA, and Huckberry, among others. Social is across Meta, Snapchat, TikTok, Pinterest, and Reddit.

The campaign spots are available for viewing here. For images and credits, please click here.

About the 2024 Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma has dominated the mid-size pickup truck segment for nearly two decades, and the all-new 2024 Tacoma sets a new standard for modern trucks. Completely redesigned and reimagined for model year 2024, the Tacoma is ready to help drivers tackle their ambitious adventure bucket lists. For this new generation of Tacoma, Toyota engineers focused on its rich history of quality, durability and reliability – while incorporating modern tech, rugged styling and go-anywhere capability. The 2024 Tacoma is available in SR, SR5, TRD PreRunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited, Trailhunter, and TRD Pro grades. Select models featuring the i-FORCE engine are currently on sale at Toyota dealerships, while those with the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, like the first-ever Trailhunter and the Baja-inspired TRD Pro, will be available in Spring 2024.

Key features include:

Available i-FORCE MAX 2.4L Turbocharged Hybrid Powertrain with up to 326 Horsepower and 465 lb. ft of Torque

Standard i-FORCE 2.4L Turbocharged Engine with up to 278 Horsepower and 317 lb.-ft. of Torque

Unique Suspension Tuning for Each Grade with Available Coil Spring Rear Suspension

Available 14-inch Touchscreen Display with Latest Toyota Audio Multimedia System

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Pricing Starting at $31,500*

Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

TRD Pro features:

i-FORCE MAX 2.4L Turbocharged Hybrid Powertrain

IsoDynamic Performance Front Seats

TRD-tuned FOX® * QS3 Internal Bypass shocks

33-In. Rugged-Terrain Tires and 18-In. Black TRD Pro Wheels

Trailhunter features:

i-FORCE MAX 2.4L Turbocharged Hybrid Powertrain with High-mount Air Intake

Old Man Emu® forged monotube shocks

High-clearance front bumper, rock rails and ARB® steel rear bumper with recovery hooks

33-In. Rugged-Terrain Tires and 18-In. Bronze-finished Trailhunter Wheels

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

