Tacoma is the first Midsize Pickup Truck to Win the Top Honor at the Texas Auto Writers Association Annual Truck Rodeo

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The all-new, fourth-generation Toyota Tacoma was awarded the title Truck of Texas by the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) at their 31st annual Texas Truck Rodeo event. It is the first time a midsize pickup truck has earned Truck of Texas. This marks the third time in four years a Toyota pickup has taken the top award at the Truck Rodeo, with the full-size Tundra earning the honors in 2022 and 2024.

Toyota Tacoma Named Truck of Texas

TAWA awarded the all-new Lexus GX 550 the other top award at the Truck Rodeo: SUV of Texas. It also voted on category and technical awards at the media drive event. Tacoma earned Midsize Truck of Texas, while the GX 550 is Midsize SUV of Texas. Toyota's Wireless Trailer Camera received the Best Towing Technology award, and the Best Driver Assist or Safety Feature went to Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0.

"After being the most popular midsize pickup in the U.S. the last 20 years in a row, it's great to see the all-new Tacoma be presented Truck of Texas," said Dedra DeLilli, Toyota vice president - Vehicle Marketing and Communications. "We are honored that TAWA recognized the Tacoma as the first Truck of Texas from a segment other than full-size pickup."

The new generation Tacoma debuted in the spring of 2023 with two new powertrains, including the i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain, with a total system output of up to 326 horsepower and a whopping 465 lb.-ft. of torque, a 75 percent increase in torque compared to the previous generation V-6 powered truck. Designed by Calty Design Research in California, engineered by TMNA R&D in Ann Arbor, and assembled for North America, Tacoma offers 11 unique grades to fit various lifestyles and customer needs. The new Trailhunter grade builds upon Toyota's legendary off-road and overlanding credibility with purpose-built engineering and robust components.

The Baja-inspired TRD Pro debuted the segment-first IsoDynamic Performance Seat for enhanced off-road driving control and comfort, while the first-ever Trailhunter grade is a factory-developed overlanding rig built from the ground up with the latest integrated off-road equipment from ARB, Old Man Emu, and RIGID.

TAWA's annual Texas Truck Rodeo brings together journalists to evaluate automakers' latest trucks and SUVs on an off-road course and a street drive. The fall event was held at Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas. Vehicles from the world's top manufacturers were evaluated on interior, exterior, value, performance, and personal appeal.

"The Truck of Texas award is prestigious and competitive, and the Tacoma has truly earned the title," said TAWA President Cory Fourniquet. "The Tacoma impressed our members with its diverse grades and new powertrains."

TAWA is a Texas-based nonprofit association for automotive journalists promoting professionalism and quality in journalism for more than two decades. TAWA has grown to become one of the most influential and recognized automotive journalist associates in the U.S. The group produces two annual events – Texas Auto Roundup and Texas Truck Rodeo – that allow members to experience vehicles from various manufacturers in one place, at one time.

