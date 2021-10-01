Toyota Tunes into Manufacturing Month

Whether you are a student exploring science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), starting a career in manufacturing or a vehicle enthusiast, this video highlights advanced manufacturing at one of the most recognizable corporations in the world.

"Each day, I see firsthand the passion and customer-first attitude that drives our team members to build the dependable, reliable vehicles our customers know and trust," said Brian Krinock, senior vice president of vehicle plants at Toyota Motor North America. "My hope is for this video to inspire young minds across America."

The journey takes viewers inside eight manufacturing facilities across the U.S. where vehicles are assembled and vital components like the engine and transmission are manufactured.

"We have highly-skilled employees performing high-tech jobs in advanced manufacturing," said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of unit manufacturing and engineering at Toyota Motor North America. "Each time I see our vehicles on the road, I recognize the hard-work and dedication that went in to producing it. It's a pretty cool feeling to know you are part of someone's mobility solution."

The video tour will premiere on the Toyota USA Facebook page and Toyota.com to celebrate Manufacturing Day on Friday, October 1. The premiere will be followed by special posts and features that will be shared to Toyota USA's social media channels throughout the month.

To learn more about Toyota's manufacturing operations in the U.S., visit TourToyota.com, where you may take a virtual tour of all eight facilities and access free educational resources on the Education Hub.

You can find the videos by visiting the Toyota Newsroom, here.

