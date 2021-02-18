Toyota West Virginia Announces $210 Million New Investment and 100 New Jobs

"Today's announcement represents Toyota's continued commitment to our customers as well as our community," said TMMWV President Srini Matam. "We are thrilled to expand our Toyota family and continue our long-standing commitment to provide top-quality engines and transmissions for our customers."

The $210 million investment will upgrade TMMWV's current six-cylinder engine production line with new equipment and machinery, creating flexibility based on market demand for Toyota's vehicle assembly plants in the U.S. and Canada.

The 100 new jobs will create a third shift due to a significant increase in RAV4 engine production at the Buffalo site, increasing assembly of an additional 5,900 engines per month, or more than 70,000 engines per year.

The upgrade project and hiring will be complete in the second half of 2022. Information regarding available positions at TMMWV can be found at www.tourtoyota.com.

"Toyota's commitment to increase its investment in West Virginia and into our hard-working West Virginians prove they continue to be a wonderful business partner right here in the Mountain State," West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. "This is such exciting news for West Virginia's business community as well as our families that businesses are choosing to grow their organizations here. Toyota is a wonderful example of how a global company can be successful right here in West Virginia."

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain in the U.S., with more than $28.4 billion direct investment in the U.S., nine manufacturing facilities, 10 including our joint venture with Mazda, nearly 1,500 independently owned dealerships and approximately 180,000 people working across the U.S.

TMMWV currently employs approximately 2,000 team members and has invested more than $1.8 billion into its nearly two million square-foot facility. TMMWV will commemorate its 25th anniversary this year. It annually produces nearly one million engines and transmissions for North American-assembled vehicles, including Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Highlander Hybrid, Lexus ES, Lexus RX350, RAV4, Sienna, and Sienna Hybrid.

Additional Quotes Available for Media Use:

United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

"Since Toyota first came to West Virginia more than 25 years ago, they have expanded their operations multiple times in Buffalo and proven to the country that our state has the skilled and dedicated workforce necessary for any company to be successful here. I have seen this dedication and strong work ethic of the Toyota Team Members firsthand during facility visits, and I'm glad that today's announcement will create new job opportunities for hardworking West Virginians to pursue," Senator Capito said. "I'm thrilled that the Buffalo engine plant is continuing to play a key role in producing the engines and motors that power U.S. vehicles as Toyota continues to develop and incorporate exciting new technologies into their fleet. West Virginia has a long and productive relationship with Toyota, and this announcement today further solidifies the company's commitment to investing in our state and our workers."

United States Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)

"In 2005 as Governor, I had the opportunity to travel to Japan to meet with Dr. Toyoda and company officials and since then they have been a strong partner for West Virginia. I've had the pleasure of working with Toyota as they continue to build on their investments in the state, which now total more than $1.8 billion and support 2,000 good-paying jobs," said Senator Manchin. "Today's announcement of 100 new jobs and its continued investment in the state is testament to the team in Buffalo and the West Virginia workforce. The partnership between Toyota and West Virginia is stronger than ever and I look forward to continuing to work with Toyota officials to foster more long-term investments in our economy, communities and people."

Note: Toyota West Virginia assets including photos, videos, and b-roll footage are available at www.pressroom.toyota.com Search "TMMWV" for available assets.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Bethany Ross

304-812-4193

[email protected]

Kelly Stefanich

812-779-8268

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

www.toyota.com

