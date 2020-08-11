Toyota's Environmental Commitment Shines Bright

"Toyota continuously looks for new ways to reduce water usage, recycle materials and conserve energy, and we are proud to add solar panels to our line-up of best practices," said Kevin Bell, TMNA Energy Manager. "We are committed to setting an example of sustainability to show how a company can significantly reduce the environmental impact of its operations."

The new solar arrays join similar projects at Toyota plants in Texas and Mississippi, all of which support the company's global Environmental Challenge 2050 to eliminate all carbon emissions from manufacturing by the middle of the century. Toyota Motor Corporation issued the Challenge as a set of six goals with a target of achieving beyond zero environmental impact. Toyota is one of the top 20 corporate users of installed onsite solar capacity in the U.S., according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

Alabama

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama (TMMAL)

The Huntsville engine plant's 3.3-acre solar array will be the largest constructed to date in Madison County, Alabama. The $2.7 million investment will generate 1.6 megawatts of solar-generated energy and reduce CO2 emissions at the plant by 1,732 metric tons annually. The project is expected to be complete by December 2020.

Since starting production in 2003, the engine plant has expanded five times with a total of $1.2 billion invested. 1,400 team members currently build approximately 2,500 engines per day that go into 1/3 of Toyota vehicles produced in North America, making it one of the largest Toyota engine plants globally.

Missouri

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Missouri (TMMMO)

The solar array at Toyota's unit plant in Troy, Mo. will span 1.5 acres and generate 0.75 megawatts of solar-generated energy. The project will be the largest solar array in Lincoln County, Missouri. The $1.7 million investment will reduce CO2 emissions at the plant by 750 metric tons annually. The project is expected to be complete in January 2021.

TMMMO team members produce cylinder heads for every Toyota vehicle built in North America. The plant started production in 1991 and has grown to over 900 employees with $455 million invested.

West Virginia

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia (TMMWV)

Toyota's engine and transmission plant in Buffalo, W. Va. will be the largest solar array in the state. The array will span 6 acres and generate 2.6 megawatts of solar-generated energy. The $4.9 million investment will reduce CO2 emissions at the plant by 1,822 metric tons annually. The project is expected to be complete in March 2021.

Established in 1996, TMMWV manufactures nearly one million engines and transmissions for the Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Rav4 and Lexus ES and RX350. Additionally, in June 2020 TMMWV became the first Toyota facility in North America to begin producing hybrid transaxles, which are built for the Highlander and Sienna.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.7 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

