Toyota's "The Sienna Life" Campaign Celebrates Life's Spontaneous Moments

"The new campaign is inspired by our guests living their 'Sienna life' to the fullest, across a wide range of life stages and activities," said Cynthia Tenhouse, vice president, Vehicle Marketing and Communications, Toyota Motor North America. "We hope 'The Sienna Life' campaign encourages viewers to discover a new appreciation for life's special moments, no matter how large or small."

The fully integrated Sienna campaign was developed against Toyota's long-standing Total Toyota (T2) marketing model, fully considering the transcultural mainstream audiences across America. Toyota campaigns are integrated through one strategic brief, creative idea, and media plan – and create a cohesive marketing approach inclusive of multicultural marketing and the total market model. The T2 agency team includes Saatchi & Saatchi, Burrell Communications, Conill Advertising and Intertrend, with ZenithMedia placing TV and outdoor media buys.

The campaign showcases a unified style across all creative throughout the T2 agency broadcast spots, which are highlighted below:

In the spots created by Saatchi & Saatchi and directed by Dave Meyers, "Lakeside" features a group of girlfriends spontaneously pulling over to jump into a cold lake after one friend dares everyone — even though one opts to stay behind and enjoy the Sienna's comfort. "Lucky" shows a number of friends arriving to a concert venue in full VIP style, complete with security waving them to premier parking right outside the backstage entrance.

In "Bold Statement," created by Burrell Communications and directed by The Mill, a hip couple takes the "scenic route" on a drive through the city, giving everyone else an up-close look at their stylish Sienna.

Conill developed two spots, "Phone" and "Cold," that highlight the all-new Sienna's available AWD capabilities allowing passengers to live memorable moments in the outdoors. In "Phone," friends venture to a forest for a remarkable adventure only to swiftly leave as they discover that bears really can be found in caves. In "Cold," a couple's adventure takes them farther and into a colder environment than planned, demonstrating the Sienna's AWD capability and best-in-class combined miles per gallon (MPG). The spots were directed by Nicolai Fuglsig.

Intertrend created two spots for the campaign: "Marathon," where a family uses unique features available in the Sienna to relive moments from their favorite Korean drama; and "Team Outing," which highlights a new way to work remotely and redefine work-life balance thanks to what the Sienna has to offer. The spots were directed by Gevorg Karensky.

Media Placements

"The Sienna Life" is a fully-integrated campaign extending across linear TV, digital video, digital content, programmatic, paid social, audio, and out-of-home. High-profile prime and sports programming includes the NBA, NFL, Daytona 500, Univision, CBS All Access, HGTV, ESPN Deportes, Discovery en Español, India Tour of Australia Cricket games on WillowTV, and more. Digital content/video includes partners such as Condé Nast, Refinery29, Tastemade, Hulu and Hulu Latino, Pinterest, PopSugar, Thrillist, Disney's Mira the Royal Detective, DisneyNow and more. Partnerships include Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience, BET NAACP Image Awards, Vox, Curbed, Hola!, Amazon, and Spotify, among others. Social is across Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and Reddit.

"The Sienna Life" spots are available for viewing here. For images and credits, please click here.

About the 2021 Toyota Sienna

Designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S., the all-new 2021 Toyota Sienna raises the bar for style, safety, comfort, versatility and fuel efficiency in its segment. With a standard hybrid powertrain and an array of new technology and amenities, the fourth-generation Sienna comes in a choice of five grades — LE, XLE, XSE, Limited and Platinum — and is available at dealerships now.

Key features include:

Standard hybrid powertrain with class-leading EPA-estimated 36 combined MPG

Available All-Wheel Drive available on all grades

Available 20" Wheels

Standard 10 Airbags

Standard Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with Automatic Emergency Braking

Standard Blind Spot Monitor on all grades

Available dual power sliding doors and rear liftgate, with kick-motion open and close feature

Available super-long-slide seats and captain's chairs with built-in ottomans

Equipped for all facets of life with a standard tow rating up to 3,500 pounds

Factory optional 1500W power inverter with two outlets

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our 9 manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

