Toyota Brings Glow Up Classic to Super Bowl LX, Investing in the Future of Girls in Flag

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Super Bowl LX, Toyota Motor North America is supporting the athlete journey through season-long investment in flag football, highlighted by a pair of Super Bowl ads and a glow-in-the-dark game that marks a moment-defining step for females in flag.

Super Bowl LX marks the apex of Toyota's "All In. All Season." campaign, which delivers community impact through regional and national NFL FLAG support, with more than 300,000 players supported by Toyota dealers nationwide in local league play. Fans also had the chance to win weekly prizes, including a first-ever opportunity to score Brock Purdy's favorite Toyota Sequoia Capstone.

Toyota Glow Up Classic at Super Bowl LX

The game's future - Females in Flag - will be spotlighted during this unique black-light flag football showdown (February 4) that gathers the Bay Area's top high school female athletes on the same field that hosts the Pro Bowl Games a day earlier.

Under UV lights and in glowing jerseys and gear, the athletes will take the field in a one-of-a-kind spectacle alongside on-field mentors from Team Toyota. Currently scheduled to appear: Brock Purdy, Puka Nacua, Michael Pittman Jr., Kyle Hamilton, Jordan Love. Officiating the glow-up action are guest referees Eli Manning and Kylie Kelce.

Toyota will also leave a lasting legacy after Super Bowl LX ends by donating to the 49ers Foundation to support lighting costs of the Townsend Buscher Field renovation project in Santa Clara.

"Football does more than bring people together—it creates opportunity in the communities it touches," said Dedra DeLilli, vice president, marketing communications, Toyota Motor North America. "Through season-long investment in NFL FLAG, Toyota is shaping not only athletes, but the communities around them. Our Glow Up Classic in San Francisco highlights the future of the game through Females in Flag—creating a moment that elevates girls today and leaves a lasting legacy with permanent lights."

The game returns after last year's inaugural glow-in-the-dark exhibition resulted in permanent lights at New Orleans' 18th Ward Field that still support youth play beyond Super Bowl LIX.

Celebrating NFL FLAG Stars at NFL Honors

Toyota continues to celebrate youth athletes through the NFL FLAG Player of the Year Presented by Toyota Award, honoring standout female and male youth FLAG athletes at NFL Honors on February 5, 2026.

Drive for Greatness

For Latinos, the drive for greatness means moving forward con todo y con todos, carrying family, culture, and resilience into every step. To bring this to life this season, Toyota has empowered three female Hispanic youth athletes from the New England area on their flag football journey, providing them with NFL experiences and flag football training with elite youth trainer Lorenzo Perry, mentorship from Latino influencer AJ Ramos, and inspired by Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback and Team Toyota athlete Christian Gonzalez's unbreakable spirit. The young athletes' experiences were shared on social media this season. Their journey follows Gonzalez to San Francisco, where they'll experience the week's festivities—including the Toyota Glow Up Classic—as he prepares for Super Bowl LX.

Our Turn Presented by Toyota

Toyota is bringing its belief that football strengthens communities to life with a four-episode content series amplifying the voices of Black women in sports media, offering perspectives not often heard in mainstream sports conversations. Starring NFL Network personalities Sherree Burress and MJ Acosta-Ruiz as they take the 4Runner for a drive, Our Turn explores topics including the evolution of fashion in the NFL, the rise of women in flag football, and the growing influence of Black women in sports media.

Super Bowl Experience

Toyota is bringing fans inside the action at Super Bowl Experience with a lineup of hands-on activations showcasing innovation across its vehicle portfolio.

The Drive: Fans race custom NFL team-branded mini bZ slot cars while rallying behind their favorite team.

Fans race custom NFL team-branded mini bZ slot cars while rallying behind their favorite team. The Dance: Fans step into the bed of the Toyota Tundra to perform a one-of-a-kind touchdown dance, captured and delivered as a digital video to their mobile device.

Fans step into the bed of the Toyota Tundra to perform a one-of-a-kind touchdown dance, captured and delivered as a digital video to their mobile device. The Draw: A tech-forward art moment where fans bring their game face to life through an AI sketch robot.

A tech-forward art moment where fans bring their game face to life through an AI sketch robot. The Drop: Interactive trivia challenges fans' Team Toyota knowledge for a chance to win a collectible jersey keychain.

Fans can visit the Toyota Touchdown Drive at Super Bowl Experience from Feb. 3–7.

For more on Toyota season-long experiences, visit Toyota.com/NFL.

