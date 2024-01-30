Organizations selected encompass the three key Fund focus areas

Grants support Traumatic Brain Injury care community, address gaps

Texas , Michigan are initial areas for transformative model

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) announces the awardees of grants through its Way Forward Fund, a multi-year initiative aimed at strengthening access to care and injury recovery support for individuals and their families, with an initial focus on children with traumatic brain injuries (TBI). The grant awards will go to:

Toyota’s Way Forward Fund Announces Grants to Advance Pediatric Research, Care

The Center on Brain Injury Research and Training from University of Oregon : TBI SOS 4 Kids Model

: TBI SOS 4 Kids Model Children's Hospital of Philadelphia : Minds Matter Concussion-Aware School Model

: Minds Matter Concussion-Aware School Model Cincinnati Children's, Integrating TOPS with MeHealth for TBI

National Association of State Head Injury Administrators: Concussion Navigator Program

The Shaken Baby Alliance: COPE Child Abuse Prevention Program

TBI Warrior® Foundation

The University of Texas at Austin : National Pediatric Readiness Quality Initiative Dashboard

: National Pediatric Readiness Quality Initiative Dashboard University of Michigan : MiCare Assistant Platform

: MiCare Assistant Platform Yale School of Medicine : Community Paramedicine Program

: Community Paramedicine Program Youth World

"The organizations represented in this year's grantees, illustrates the variety of ways our communities can care for the health of children," said Tellis Bethel, group vice president of social innovation, Toyota. "The Way Forward Fund helps the company realize its vision of creating mobility for all by implementing the Toyota Way values of continuous improvement and respect for people."

As part of its commitment to sustainable programs with long-term impact, through the Way Forward Fund, Toyota is investing in and partnering with the TBI care community, to address gaps in TBI funding for children, support health equity and strengthen the recovery journey for kids, families and caregivers.

The organizations selected for funding have specialties in pediatric care, and their programs align with the three key focus areas of the Fund this year:

1) Improving healthcare access for underserved groups by engaging community centers focused on TBI and mental health in children;

2) Supporting development of digital platforms to broaden access to TBI treatment through remote healthcare; and

3) Creating a nationwide dashboard monitoring standards of care and impact of pediatric TBI.

The recipients will use the grants to advance pediatric TBI care in their areas of specialties.

"Through a community-based approach to care, the Way Forward Fund leverages Toyota's partnerships, know-how, support and connections to drive new ideas," said Douglas Moore, executive director, Way Forward Fund.

This is the second round of grants awarded through the Way Forward Fund. More than $8 million in grants was made available to the selected institutions, with an emphasis on raising quality of healthcare in communities with the greatest need.

According to National Academy of Science, Engineering and Medicine and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), TBI is a major pediatric health condition that is often under-recognized, and urgent and long-term care are often under-resourced.

