Toys for Tots and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) are Partnering to #DriveforHope

TRIANGLE, Va., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is happy to announce a multi-year partnership with Richard Childress Racing! Austin Dillon's No. 3 Toys for Tots Chevrolet will take to the track this racing season and #Drive for Hope!

This new partnership will highlight Toys for Tots' prolific year-round efforts to assist underprivileged children.

"We couldn't be more excited and honored to partner with the RCR team and display Toys for Tots' official logo on the iconic No. 3 car with Austin Dillon in the driver's seat. This partnership will allow us to be an even stronger force for good for disadvantaged children who so desperately need a reason to believe in a brighter tomorrow," said LtGen Laster, USMC (Retired), CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Toys for Tots' mission is to provide hope and emotional support to economically disadvantaged children through toys, books, and other gifts – not only at Christmastime – but throughout the entire year. Children's needs aren't seasonal, which is why Toys for Tots has evolved into a year-round force for good.

"With a new year comes new resolve to be an even stronger force for good – because children growing up in poverty deserve nothing less," said LtGen Laster. "Our partnership with RCR will open an entirely new avenue of exposure and support for the Toys for Tots Program to ensure that children living in poverty are provided with the hope that they so desperately need."

