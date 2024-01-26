Toys for Tots Announces Record Number of Children and Families Supported in 2023

TRIANGLE, Va., Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- America's premier children's charity, Marine Toys for Tots, is proud to report they delivered joy, comfort, and assistance to a record number of impoverished children last year.

"Through the support and dedication of our wonderful donors, the generosity of our Corporate Sponsors, and the tireless efforts of our Marines, Coordinators, and volunteers, we collectively distributed nearly 25 million toys, books, and other gifts to over 10 million economically disadvantaged children in 2023," announced LtGen James B. Laster, USMC (Retired), CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

Although providing hope and joy at Christmastime is Toys for Tots' primary mission, they have expanded our support to be a year-round force for good for children in need.

The Program is dedicated to providing assistance throughout the year to impoverished children and families through their Toys for Tots Literacy Program, Foster Care Initiative, Disaster Relief efforts, and the Toys for Tots Native American Program.

"Now, with a new year comes new resolve to be an even stronger force for good – because children growing up in poverty deserve nothing less," added LtGen Laster. "With the continued generosity of our supporters, I know that in 2024 we will provide even more relief and improve the lives of more disadvantaged children."

Today's children are tomorrow's future, and Marine Toys for Tots is dedicated to ensuring it's as bright as possible for children living in challenging circumstances.

To learn more about Toys for Tots' year-round Programs and how you can assist children in need, please visit www.ToysForTots.org.

