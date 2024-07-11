Toys for Tots continues year-round support for our Nation's disadvantaged children with annual "Christmas in July" Initiative.

TRIANGLE, Va., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Long recognized as America's premier children's Christmastime charity, the Marine Toys for Tots Program's mission of spreading hope and joy to children in need continues throughout the year. Toys for Tots' initiatives that extend beyond the holiday season have been more valuable than ever as families struggle with inflation and continue to experience challenging financial circumstances.

Working with local nonprofits across the country, Toys for Tots is conducting its fourth annual Christmas in July initiative to bring the same Christmastime magic and hope to underprivileged children this summer.

As underprivileged families continue to struggle with the rising costs of groceries, gas, and everyday necessities, Toys for Tots' year-round programs strive to provide a sense of normalcy and comfort to their children – providing hope for brighter days ahead.

"Needs aren't seasonal, and neither is Toys for Tots," said LtGen Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "With the rising cost of living and other economic challenges, parents are finding it increasingly difficult to pay bills and put food on their family's table. Buying toys, books, or games for their children seems completely out of reach. With the support from our generous donors, we can make sure every child's future is as bright as possible – and deliver the magic of the holiday season in July," he continued.

With every gift that is given, our generous supporters show how much they care about children who face poverty every day of the year. Santa's boots are big ones to fill, but if anyone's up to the task, it's our faithful supporters. Celebrate Christmas in July and help Toys for Tots continue to be a year-round force for good and deliver hope for a brighter tomorrow.

Celebrate Christmas in July with Toys for Tots and give the gift of hope to economically disadvantaged children across the Nation by visiting: https://secure.toysfortots.org/a/evergreen-news.

Media Contact:

Ted Silvester

VP Marketing and Development

(703) 649-2021

[email protected]

SOURCE Toys for Tots