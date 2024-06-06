Toys for Tots helps children during the summer with "School Is Out - Play Is In" Initiative

TRIANGLE, Va., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This coming Sunday is National Children's Day, and Marine Toys for Tots is marking the occasion by encouraging all Americans to remember our Nation's children in need.

For most children, the beginning of summer break is the most exciting time of the year. Summertime means fun with friends, family trips, camps, and new adventures to stimulate and nurture young and inquisitive minds.

But for far too many of our Nation's disadvantaged children, summer vacation is a period of loneliness and isolation from the friends, teachers, and activities that provide them with enrichment during the school year.

"We want to help bridge the summer learning-loss gap that children in underserved communities may face. That is why we have enlisted the help from our distribution partners to provide educational toys, books, games, and other gifts through our spring and summertime I initiative, 'School Is Out – Play Is In' to at-risk children across the country," says LtGen Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President & CEO of Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

The National Institute of Health recognizes that summer vacation can be a particularly difficult time for children and families in need. According to NIH: "School holidays can be stressful periods for children from low-income families. Poor provision of appropriate childcare, limited access to enrichment activities, and food insecurity mean that children's health and well-being can suffer, and their learning stagnate or decline."

"Needs aren't seasonal, and neither is Toys for Tots," says LtGen Laster. "With the rising cost of living and other economic challenges, parents are finding it increasingly difficult to pay bills and put food on their family's table. Buying toys, books, or games for their children seems completely out of reach. With the support from our generous donors, we can make sure every child's summer is filled with opportunities for fun and continued learning."

For more information on Marine Toys for Tots year-round charitable programs and how you can help, please visit: https://www.toysfortots.org/support-us/. Every contribution will ensure that our Nation's most vulnerable children have the educational tools they need to thrive this summer and beyond.

