Toys for Tots Launches New Literacy Initiative to Help Underprivileged Children

TRIANGLE, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is proud to announce the launch of Operation Turn the Page, an initiative supporting the Toys for Tots Literacy Program. This new project will provide disadvantaged children with the books and educational resources they need to learn, grow, and ultimately, achieve a brighter future.

According to studies, America's economically disadvantaged children can lose up to one-third of their progress from the previous grade year – a phenomenon known as "summer learning loss" – simply because they don't have access to books and other educational materials necessary to maintain reading and comprehension skills.

As a result, one-in-four children grow up without learning how to read, and an astonishing 33% of fourth graders are unable to read at even a basic level.

Through Operation Turn the Page, Toys for Tots is aiming to combat this childhood illiteracy epidemic.

"It's a sad fact that over 60 percent of poverty-stricken children don't have access to age-appropriate books and educational materials at home," said LtGen Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President and CEO.

Considering that one in six children live at or below the poverty level in our Nation, this learning loss epidemic traps millions of kids in a vicious cycle of poverty.

"Thanks to our volunteers and generous supporters, Toys for Tots is making it our mission to help children and families achieve a brighter future," said Laster. "Working together, we can turn the page on poverty."

Toys for Tots is one of our Nation's premier and most trusted children's charities. Supporters of Operation Turn the Page should know that 100 percent of their contributions go directly toward providing books and educational resources for children in need. To learn more about this Program and how you can help, please visit: https://secure.toysfortots.org/a/literacy-program/

Media Contact:

Ted Silvester

VP Marketing and Development

(703) 649-2021

[email protected]

SOURCE Toys for Tots