Toys for Tots Launches New Literacy Initiative to Help Underprivileged Children

News provided by

Toys for Tots

01 Aug, 2023, 12:00 ET

TRIANGLE, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is proud to announce the launch of Operation Turn the Page, an initiative supporting the Toys for Tots Literacy Program. This new project will provide disadvantaged children with the books and educational resources they need to learn, grow, and ultimately, achieve a brighter future.

According to studies, America's economically disadvantaged children can lose up to one-third of their progress from the previous grade year – a phenomenon known as "summer learning loss" – simply because they don't have access to books and other educational materials necessary to maintain reading and comprehension skills.

As a result, one-in-four children grow up without learning how to read, and an astonishing 33% of fourth graders are unable to read at even a basic level.

Through Operation Turn the Page, Toys for Tots is aiming to combat this childhood illiteracy epidemic.

"It's a sad fact that over 60 percent of poverty-stricken children don't have access to age-appropriate books and educational materials at home," said LtGen Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President and CEO. 

Considering that one in six children live at or below the poverty level in our Nation, this learning loss epidemic traps millions of kids in a vicious cycle of poverty. 

"Thanks to our volunteers and generous supporters, Toys for Tots is making it our mission to help children and families achieve a brighter future," said Laster. "Working together, we can turn the page on poverty."

Toys for Tots is one of our Nation's premier and most trusted children's charities. Supporters of Operation Turn the Page should know that 100 percent of their contributions go directly toward providing books and educational resources for children in need. To learn more about this Program and how you can help, please visit: https://secure.toysfortots.org/a/literacy-program/

Media Contact:
Ted Silvester
VP Marketing and Development
(703) 649-2021
[email protected]

SOURCE Toys for Tots

Also from this source

Toys for Tots supports families in need with 'Christmas in July' program

Toys for Tots Aims to Combat 'Summer Learning Loss'

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.