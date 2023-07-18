Toys for Tots supports families in need with 'Christmas in July' program

News provided by

Toys for Tots

18 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

TRIANGLE, Va., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Marine Toys for Tots Program, a year-round force for good, is busy during the summer months providing critical support to our Nation's children in need. Through their "Christmas in July" program, the organization is distributing books, toys, educational games, and other gifts to at-risk children across the country.

Inflation and the rising cost of food, gas, and basic necessities continue to have a disproportionate impact on low-income families. 

For example, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the cost of groceries is up 6.7% year-over-year. This significant increase has forced struggling families to make even more sacrifices to simply put food on the table, and so often, those sacrifices have a detrimental impact on the emotional and educational well-being of their children.

"At Toys for Tots, we don't wait until the holidays to support families in need," said LtGen Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), President and CEO. "With help from our volunteers and distribution partners, we're delivering educational toys, books, and games throughout the spring and summer months."

In a recent distribution in Whitley County, Kentucky, Toys for Tots provided 7,239 toys and other gifts to 2,413 children in need. And as part of their newly established Foster Care initiative, Toys for Tots provided backpacks filled with blankets, books, toys, school supplies, and art sets to more than 2,100 foster children in Tucson, Arizona last month. Their supporters' generosity made a significant difference to underserved communities – and the Program can continue to have the same impact on even more communities through the American public's support.

While many know Toys for Tots as America's flagship children's Christmastime charity, their year-round mission to help the Nation's most disadvantaged children never stops.

"The children we help at Christmastime…their struggles don't magically disappear after the holiday season," said Laster. "That's why we've made it our mission to provide continuous emotional comfort and educational support throughout the year. When you see the smiles on their faces, you see hope, you see encouragement, and you know you're giving these wonderful children a better chance for a brighter future. I'm so thankful to our generous donors for making it all possible."

Celebrate Christmas in July and help Toys for Tots continue to be a year-round force for good by visiting: https://secure.toysfortots.org/a/evergreen-news

Media Contact:
Ted Silvester
VP Marketing and Development
(703) 649-2021
[email protected]

SOURCE Toys for Tots

