TPN.health CEO Trevor Colhoun Named Payer Chair for Inaugural Behavioral Health Outcomes Conference

As pressure mounts to prove outcomes in behavioral health, leaders convene to align payers, providers and systems around measurable results

NEW ORLEANS, La., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TPN.health today announced that CEO Trevor Colhoun has been named Payer Chair for the inaugural Behavioral Health Outcomes Conference (BHOC26), taking place September 8-10, 2026, in Dana Point, CA. The event comes at a pivotal moment as the behavioral health industry faces mounting pressure to demonstrate measurable outcomes and improve coordination in mental health care.

The conference will bring together senior leaders across payer organizations, provider groups, health systems and digital health to align on clinical metrics, reimbursement models and the shared standards required to advance outcomes-driven care.

"Behavioral health is entering a new phase where outcomes, not access alone, will define success," said Colhoun. "Expanding access was a critical step, but without alignment across payers, providers and care systems, it doesn't translate into better care. The next phase of this industry depends on infrastructure that supports measurable, high-quality outcomes at scale."

As Payer Chair, Colhoun will help shape the conference's payer agenda, with a focus on advancing payer-provider alignment, improving network performance and establishing frameworks for outcomes-based reimbursement. His appointment reflects the growing role of payers in driving accountability and standardization across behavioral health delivery.

The BHOC26 agenda will address key barriers to outcomes-driven care, including inconsistent clinical standards, limited data interoperability and fragmented care coordination. Through executive roundtables and working sessions, the event is designed to move beyond discussion and toward practical models that organizations can implement.

"At TPN.health we unite health plans and providers every day on our platform to efficiently scale behavioral health outcomes to individuals," Colhoun added. "It's only natural for us to support BHOC26 with the opportunity to bring national leadership from both groups together to co-create solutions that drive real, measurable results."

Through its nationwide network of more than 115,000 verified providers and its human-led care navigation platform, TPN.health helps health plans build accurate networks, close access gaps and connect members to the right care. That work gives the company a direct stake in the outcome standards and reimbursement frameworks BHOC26 is designed to advance.

For more information, visit https://tpn.health/.

About TPN.health

TPN.health is the operating system for behavioral health. Built by clinicians for clinicians, the platform serves over 115,000 verified providers nationwide with free premium continuing education, professional networking, referral pathways and the tools they need to practice their way. For health plans and payers, TPN.health delivers accurate provider networks and expert, human-led care navigation that improves access and outcomes. Together, this infrastructure enables the shift to value-based behavioral health care.

Media Contact: Danielle Fox, [email protected], (360) 509-9527

SOURCE TPN.health