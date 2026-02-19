TPN.health Surpasses 100,000 Verified Behavioral Health Providers Nationwide, Advancing the Digital Infrastructure of Care

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TPN.health today announces it has surpassed 100,000 verified behavioral health providers on its platform across all 50 states, marking a major milestone that validates a fundamentally different approach to solving behavioral health's persistent infrastructure challenges.

TPN.health is building what behavioral health has long needed: a unified digital infrastructure that supports clinicians at every stage of their work. Unlike traditional directories that struggle with outdated information, TPN.health has achieved rapid adoption by operating as a professional digital home for clinicians. The platform combines premium education, professional verification, peer connection, referral pathways and reimbursement into one seamless ecosystem that providers actively use. This engagement model eliminates the outdated provider data that plagues up to 93% of behavioral health directories.

"Reaching 100,000 providers is more than a growth milestone — it's proof that this model works," says Trevor Colhoun, CEO of TPN.health. "We know firsthand how fragmented the behavioral health ecosystem is, and how that ultimately leaves families navigating complex care pathways alone. Building the operating system for behavioral health by solving real problems for clinicians, you create the foundation to fix everything else: ghost networks, mismatched referrals, and access barriers."

As TPN.health continues expanding nationwide, adding over 10,000 providers to the platform in 2026 alone, the company is scaling both its provider network and contracted services to meet the growing demand from health plans, TPAs, and employer groups seeking reliable, accurate behavioral health infrastructure.

Colhoun continues, "We're expanding provider contracting, strengthening our platform capabilities, and deepening partnerships to make it easier for providers to practice their way. We are committed to building the long-term operating system for behavioral health and ultimately enabling value-based care."

For more information, visit https://tpn.health/

About TPN.health

TPN.health is the operating system for behavioral health. Built by clinicians for clinicians, the platform serves over 100,000 verified providers nationwide with free premium continuing education, professional networking, referral pathways and the tools they need to practice their way. For health plans and payers, TPN.health delivers accurate provider networks and expert, human-led care navigation that improves access and outcomes. Together, this infrastructure enables the shift to value-based behavioral health care.

Media Contact:

Nicole Dufour

[email protected]

862.266.7434

SOURCE TPN.health