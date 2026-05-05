TPN.health Earns ACE Provider Status from BACB, Launches Free CE Training Series for Behavior Analysts

New accreditation addresses a growing community and education gap for the nation's 81,000+ BCBAs, starting with a four-part series led by Dr. Krista Clancy

NEW ORLEANS, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TPN.health, the professional home for behavioral health clinicians, has earned Approved Continuing Education (ACE) Provider status from the Behavior Analyst Certification Board (BACB). To mark the milestone, TPN.health is launching its first CE training series immediately, at no cost to participants.

The series is led by Dr. Krista Clancy, PhD, BCBA, and runs May through August 2026. Over four live webinars, she covers parent engagement, rapport building, care coordination, and clinical supervision. Participants can earn up to 5.5 CE hours across the series, free of charge.

A Field at an Inflection Point

Nearly half of the 81,566 currently certified BCBAs in the U.S. have been certified within the last five years. That means a large share of the field is still early in their careers, with limited practicum depth and a genuine need for ongoing clinical development and peer support.

New continuing education requirements for Registered Behavior Technicians took effect in January 2026, requiring 12 CEUs annually. The two dominant CE providers in the ABA space, Behavior Live and CentralReach, charge for the majority of their content. TPN.health's ACE accreditation changes that: verified CE credit, no cost, delivered by respected clinical faculty.

A Clinical Community for a More Independent Field

Private equity has reshaped ABA practice over the last decade, with more than 500 agencies bought or sold. Many BCBAs have responded by moving into independent practice, which carries real professional costs. Without an agency network, peer consultation becomes harder to find. The current workarounds, including anonymous Facebook groups, lack the clinical accountability that responsible case consultation requires.

TPN.health's verified network of 120,000+ behavioral health professionals offers something more reliable: a trusted space for case consultation, collaboration, and continued development.

"BCBAs are building a more independent field, but they shouldn't have to do it alone," said Jess Ortega,Vice President of Provider Growth, at TPN.health. "ACE accreditation lets us give this community what they've been asking for: verified CE credit from clinicians they trust, at no cost, inside a network built for real collaboration. We're not trying to replace what BCBAs already have. We're filling a gap that shouldn't exist."

About the Training Series

The ABA Training Series with Dr. Krista Clancy focuses on what happens between intervention design and treatment success: the relational, collaborative dimensions of practice that often get sidelined in traditional CE programming.

Sessions include:

All sessions run from 11:30 AM to 12:30 or 1:00 PM CDT. Registration is free and open to BCBAs, BCaBAs, RBTs, and other behavioral health professionals.

"The technical skills get taught. What doesn't always get taught is how to bring families along, how to coordinate across systems, how to lead when you're three years into practice and suddenly supervising others," said Dr. Krista Clancy. "These sessions focus on the relational work that determines whether our interventions actually succeed in the real world. I'm partnering with TPN.health because they offer a space where clinicians can have continued professional growth on relevant topics in a community network where they can make meaningful professional connections."

Clinicians can register for individual sessions or the full series at TPN.health. ACE-approved CE certificates are issued upon completion of each session.

About TPN.health

TPN.health is the operating system for behavioral health. Built by clinicians for clinicians, the platform serves over 120,000 verified providers nationwide with free premium continuing education, professional networking, referral pathways and the tools they need to practice their way. For health plans and payers, TPN.health delivers accurate provider networks and expert, human-led care navigation that improves access and outcomes. Together, this infrastructure enables the shift to value-based behavioral health care. Learn more at TPN.health .

Media Contact: Danielle Fox, [email protected], (360) 509-9527

SOURCE TPN.health