TPx Launches Managed SASE to Transform and Secure Modern Business Networks

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TPx, a leading nationwide managed services provider, today announced the launch of TPx Managed SASE, a fully-managed Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution. Designed to converge networking and security into a single, cloud-based architecture, TPx Managed SASE helps IT organizations adopt a modern architecture for their network and security posture. Available now, TPx Managed SASE delivers secure, high-performance access to data and applications, fully designed, operated, and optimized by TPx.

As networks and apps become more cloud-centric and security shifts from the perimeter, companies need a new approach to secure networking that goes beyond SD-WAN, traditional firewalls, and VPN. TPx Managed SASE delivers this next-generation network and security architecture without the operational burden of configuring, deploying, and managing SASE internally.

TPx Managed SASE Delivers:

A modern, secure network foundation

TPx Managed SASE unifies networking and security services into a cloud-delivered platform, enabling consistent, policy-based access to applications without relying on legacy perimeter-based designs.

TPx Managed SASE unifies networking and security services into a cloud-delivered platform, enabling consistent, policy-based access to applications without relying on legacy perimeter-based designs. Security integrated at the network layer

Zero Trust policies are enforced based on identity and context, bringing security controls closer to users, devices, and applications, and reducing risk as environments scale and change.

Zero Trust policies are enforced based on identity and context, bringing security controls closer to users, devices, and applications, and reducing risk as environments scale and change. Fully managed operations, end to end

TPx handles design, deployment, operations monitoring, updates, and ongoing optimization, freeing up IT teams to focus on security incident detection and response.

TPx handles design, deployment, operations monitoring, updates, and ongoing optimization, freeing up IT teams to focus on security incident detection and response. Modernization without disruption

TPx Managed SASE integrates with existing networks and identity platforms, allowing organizations to evolve security and access models at their own pace, including moving away from legacy approaches.

"The network is evolving beyond perimeter-based designs," said Steve Grabow, Chief Commercial Officer at TPx. "TPx Managed SASE provides a fully managed path to integrate security and connectivity in the cloud and prepare for what comes next."

TPx Managed SASE builds on TPx's decades of experience in networking, collaboration, and security. Powered by Zscaler, a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Security Service Edge (SSE), TPx's flexible, vendor-agnostic approach enables organizations to adopt SASE as a long-term network and security strategy, without costly rip-and-replace projects, and establishes a scalable foundation for modern IT environments.

For more information, visit tpx.com/solutions/networking/managed-sase/

About TPx

TPx is your sidekick for smart IT—helping organizations connect, secure, and grow with confidence. Leveraging decades of experience, TPx delivers managed services for cybersecurity, networks, and cloud communications that reduce risk and maximize the value of IT investments. Visit www.tpx.com to learn more.

SOURCE TPx