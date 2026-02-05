TPx's Stacy Conrad Earns CRN® Channel Chiefs Honor for Fourth Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TPx, a nationwide managed services provider, today announced that Stacy Conrad, Senior Vice President of Channel Sales, has been named to the 2026 Channel Chiefs List by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company. This marks her fourth consecutive year receiving the prestigious industry recognition.

The annual CRN Channel Chiefs list honors the most influential executives driving channel success through strategy, innovation, and deep commitment to partner growth. Stacy's continued recognition underscores her leadership and the measurable impact she has made in shaping TPx's channel-first approach year after year.

"Being named a CRN Channel Chief again is a reminder of how powerful strong partnerships can be," Stacy said. "I'm thankful for the trust our partners place in us and proud of the work we're doing together to grow, evolve, and succeed in a rapidly changing market."

Since taking the reins of TPx's channel organization in 2021, Stacy has been instrumental in expanding the company's partner ecosystem, deepening strategic alliances, and evolving TPx's channel programs to better support partner profitability and scalability. Her leadership has helped position TPx as a trusted partner for solution providers seeking comprehensive managed services across cybersecurity, networking, and cloud communications.

"Stacy's ongoing recognition reflects the strength of her leadership and the consistency of her impact," said Steve Grabow, Chief Commercial Officer at TPx. "She's built a channel organization grounded in collaboration, accountability, and shared success, and that approach consistently helps TPx win as a reliable, world-class partner to the channel community."

TPx continues to invest in delivering a differentiated channel partner experience, with recent enhancements designed to give partners greater visibility, insights, and control across the customer lifecycle. These ongoing investments reflect TPx's commitment to helping partners grow profitably while delivering exceptional managed services experiences to their customers.

About the CRN Channel Chiefs List

The CRN Channel Chiefs list recognizes vendor and distribution executives who play a critical role in shaping channel strategy and advancing the success of solution providers across the IT ecosystem. Honorees are selected by CRN's editorial team based on their professional achievements, industry influence, and commitment to the channel community. The 2025 Channel Chiefs are featured online at CRN.com and in the February 2025 issue of CRN® Magazine.

About TPx

TPx is your sidekick for smart IT—helping organizations connect, secure, and grow with confidence. Leveraging decades of experience, TPx delivers managed services for cybersecurity, networks, and cloud communications that reduce risk and maximize the value of IT investments. Visit www.tpx.com to learn more.

