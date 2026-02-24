TPx Named to CRN's 2026 MSP 500 Elite 150 List for Eighth Consecutive Year

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TPx, a nationwide managed services provider, today announced it has been named to CRN®'s 2026 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This marks the eighth consecutive year TPx has earned a place on the prestigious industry ranking.

CRN's MSP 500 list recognizes the top managed service providers across North America that are helping organizations navigate increasingly complex technology environments. The Elite 150 category honors large MSPs with comprehensive service portfolios that support midmarket and enterprise customers across both on-premises and cloud-based infrastructure.

The recognition underscores TPx's continued focus on helping organizations operate securely, stay connected, and use technology as a catalyst for growth.

"Technology never stands still," said Shaun Andrews, CEO at TPx. "AI is accelerating change across every layer of our customers' infrastructure and applications. That shift demands a new approach to securing and managing networks and improving collaboration. Being recognized year after year is a testament to our team's ability to help customers embrace that change and turn it into an advantage."

As organizations expand digital capabilities and embed AI into core operations, expectations for performance and security continue to rise. Managed services are essential to managing that complexity and ensuring IT delivers measurable business value.

TPx supports more than 11,000 customers across 35,000 locations nationwide with an integrated portfolio of managed IT, networking, cybersecurity, and collaboration services. Its solutions are backed by 24/7 support from award-winning teams, proactive monitoring, and ITIL-aligned best practices designed to deliver consistent performance and operational accountability at scale.

About the CRN MSP 500

The CRN MSP 500 is an annual list recognizing leading managed service providers across North America. The list is divided into three categories: Elite 150, Pioneer 250, and Managed Security 100. The Elite 150 category honors providers with a broad, enterprise-grade service portfolio designed to meet the evolving needs of larger and more complex organizations.

About TPx

TPx is your sidekick for smart IT—helping organizations connect, secure, and grow with confidence. Leveraging decades of experience, TPx delivers managed services for cybersecurity, networks, and cloud communications that reduce risk and maximize the value of IT investments. Visit www.tpx.com to learn more.

