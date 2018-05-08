TRAC Intermodal Adds 700 New Chassis To Port Of New York/New Jersey

The 700 new chassis are in addition to the thousands of refurbished chassis TRAC has already added to the Metro Pool. Over 40 percent of TRAC's Metro Pool chassis fleet has now been upgraded with new or refurbished chassis, making this fleet one of the most modern and reliable in the Port. TRAC will add additional chassis throughout this year as it continues to upgrade and expand its Metro Pool chassis fleet.

With 10 start/stop locations, including two in Port Elizabeth and one in Bayonne, TRAC's Metro Pool gives customers the broadest and most comprehensive access to high-quality chassis in the Port area.

"Metro Pool's broad footprint, combined with the over 20 ocean carrier customers that we represent in the Port area, creates a tremendous opportunity for our motor carrier customers to interoperate a Metro Pool chassis on over 85 percent of the containers moving in the region," said Keith Lovetro, President and Chief Executive Officer at TRAC Intermodal.

Lovetro added that, "In addition to our significant investment in new and refurbished chassis, TRAC is also working to add new services that will further enhance chassis quality, interoperability and ease of use for our customers."

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal is North America's leading provider of intermodal marine equipment and chassis pool manager, with nine pools under management across the U.S. TRAC Intermodal has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities comprised of over 600 marine locations, 60 depots and 8 TRAC Service Centers.

TRAC's Metro Pool is the largest intermodal chassis pool in the region, at over 18,000 chassis, with an extensive footprint covering all of the NY/NJ Port, Philadelphia, Baltimore, New England and western New York State.

