TRAC Intermodal Adds Premium Chassis With Gensets To Fleet

The new genset-chassis is focused on improving efficiency by providing a one-stop solution for motor carriers to pick up a chassis already equipped with a genset, eliminating an additional stop before the refrigerated container is mounted on the chassis.

The electrical socket for the genset is mounted to the chassis front bolster, allowing the driver to plug in the reefer cable without extending it to the under-mounted genset, a feature that provides both convenience and safety for the motor carrier.

"We're making the genset-mounted chassis available to our customers as a way to help drive efficiencies in intermodal transportation and to make it easy for our customers to do business with TRAC Intermodal," said Keith Lovetro, President and Chief Executive Officer at TRAC Intermodal. He went on to say, "This customized solution is now available in the port of NY/NJ and will be expanded to other port complexes later this year."

The genset is located under the chassis, distributing the weight evenly to avoid any overweight on the front axle. The genset-chassis also feature OEM radial tires, LED lights and ABS and can be used for multiple trips and ocean carrier moves.

TRAC Intermodal is North America's leading provider of intermodal marine equipment and chassis pool manager, with nine pools under management across the U.S. TRAC Intermodal has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities comprised of over 600 marine locations, 60 depots and 8 TRAC Service Centers.

