TRAC Intermodal Doubles Mobile Service Unit Fleet

"TRAC is committed to providing the highest quality equipment for our customers and our Mobile Service Units help us maintain both a high-quality and steady supply of chassis in our network," said Keith Lovetro, President and Chief Executive Officer at TRAC Intermodal. He went on to say, "The MSU program is a key part of our operational goal to increase the cargo velocity at rail ramps across the country."

The MSUs are staffed by TRAC mechanics that are specially trained to address a wide range of chassis repairs including brakes, lights, tires and other equipment needs in rail ramp locations.

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal is North America's leading provider of intermodal marine equipment and chassis pool manager, with nine pools under management across the U.S. TRAC Intermodal has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities comprised of over 600 marine locations, 60 depots and 8 TRAC Service Centers.

