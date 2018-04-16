TRAC Intermodal Joins Blockchain Initiative

"TRAC Intermodal has joined BiTA to better understand the role that blockchain can play in improving transparency and creating greater efficiencies among all the stakeholders in chassis provisioning," said Keith Lovetro, President and Chief Executive Officer at TRAC Intermodal. He went on to say that, "We see this partnership as an ideal opportunity to help develop best-in-class standards for blockchain in our industry."

Blockchain is a shared, distributed ledger that facilitates the process of recording transactions and tracking assets in a business network both tangible and intangible, allowing them to share information more efficiently and securely to improve global trade.

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal is North America's leading provider of intermodal marine equipment and chassis pool manager, with nine pools under management across the U.S. TRAC Intermodal has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities comprised of over 600 marine locations, 60 depots and 8 TRAC Service Centers.

