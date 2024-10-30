TRAC Intermodal Named a 2024 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation

Repeat Win for North America's Leading Marine Chassis Pool Manager

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAC Intermodal, the largest marine chassis provider and pool manager in North America, has been named a "2024 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation" by Redefining the Road magazine, the official magazine of the Women In Trucking Association (WIT). This year's award marks the second straight year in which TRAC has earned this recognition.

Selection criteria for this honor include a company's culture of work/life balance, training and professional development, compensation and benefits, gender diversity, and career advancement opportunities. An industry-wide vote of more than 27,000 transportation professionals selected winners from among the nominated companies.

"Receiving this award for the second year in a row is truly an honor, but it's especially meaningful because it's driven by the voices of our employees," said Laura Reeder, EVP and Chief Human Resources Officer at TRAC Intermodal. "At TRAC, we are committed to creating a workplace where women thrive, innovate, and lead in the transportation industry. This recognition affirms that we are on the right path, and we will continue to champion a culture of inclusion, empowerment, and opportunity for everyone."

The list of "2024 Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation" is comprised of a diverse range of business sectors in the commercial freight transportation marketplace, including motor carriers, third-party logistics companies, and original equipment manufacturers. For the full list of Women In Trucking's "2024 Top Companies for Women to Work For in Transportation," visit: https://www.womenintrucking.org/press-releases/women-in-trucking-association-names-2024-top-companies-for-women-to-work-in-transportation

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal (www.tracintermodal.com) is North America's leading marine chassis pool manager and equipment provider with 11 pools under management across the U.S. TRAC has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities. TRAC also offers maintenance and repair services as well as storage and parking solutions through TRAC Services.

