TRAC Intermodal Names Kenneth Forster CEO at FYX Fleet Roadside Assistance

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAC Intermodal today announced the appointment of Kenneth Forster as Chief Executive Officer at FYX Fleet Roadside Assistance effective February 8, 2021. FYX, a TRAC subsidiary, is a leading provider of emergency fleet services for the intermodal and over-the-road trucking industries. Forster replaces Rodney Goderwis, Vice President at FYX, who is retiring. Forster will report directly to Daniel Walsh, CEO at TRAC Intermodal.

Goderwis joined the company in 1984 and has been leading FYX, formerly TRAC Interstar, as Vice President since 2000. He has worked across all facets of the organization, from operations to sales to executive management, helping establish FYX as an innovative expert in roadside assistance solutions to the trucking industry.

Forster, who has a strong track record growing tech-enabled businesses, held a number of senior leadership roles at transportation companies. He was most recently Chief Operating Officer and President at MODE Transportation in Dallas. He joined MODE from SunteckTTS, a logistics provider of freight brokerage services where he served as CEO. He was previously Chief Executive Officer at Velocity Express and AirSage, both based in Atlanta.

"We were impressed with Ken's strong commercial background," says Daniel Walsh, CEO at TRAC Intermodal. "He has a stellar reputation for building successful teams and leveraging his expertise in operations, business analysis and financial management. His skillset is ideal to help FYX identify and capitalize on further growth opportunities."

"I'm eager for the opportunity to help FYX build on the impressive reputation it has earned for service excellence and technology leadership," says Kenneth Forster, Chief Executive Officer of FYX Fleet Roadside Assistance. "Demand in the intermodal and trucking sectors is at an all-time high, which makes this an ideal time to optimize FYX's many assets and take it to the next level."

FYX, created from a rebrand of TRAC Interstar in 2019, provides emergency roadside assistance solutions supported by next-generation technology. Its FYX platform helps fleet managers and owner-operators quickly access quality repair services and receive real-time service updates. FYX is well positioned for continued growth following the company's significant investments in 24/7 operations, a nationwide provider network and a technology platform to deliver greater service capabilities and leadership in commercial road service.

FYX (https://fyxfleet.com), formerly TRAC Interstar, has been providing expert roadside assistance solutions to the trucking industry for over 35 years. With 24/7 operations, an extensive vendor network of over 1,000 preferred partners and advanced road service technology designed for fleet managers and owner-operators, FYX is a one-stop solution for all fleet road service needs.

TRAC Intermodal (www.tracintermodal.com) is North America's leading marine chassis pool manager and equipment provider, with 11 pools under management across the U.S. TRAC has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities. TRAC's subsidiaries offer emergency fleet roadside assistance through FYX, and maintenance and repair services and other depot solutions through TRAC Services.

