TRAC Intermodal Once Again Named Best Overall Chassis Provider At The Port Of NY/NJ By The Association Of Bi-State Motor Carriers

PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Bi-State Motor Carriers has named TRAC Intermodal as the Best Overall Chassis Provider in the Port of New York and New Jersey for the fourth time in the past six years. Bi-State Chairman Tom Heimgartner presented James Bowe, Senior VP and Chief Commercial Officer at TRAC Intermodal, with the 2021 award at Bi-State's annual luncheon on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

In discussing the award, Bi-State Motor Carriers President Lisa Yakomin noted that the past year has been especially challenging for all stakeholders at the Port of New York and New Jersey, including equipment providers.

"The record-breaking freight volumes we've experienced have made maintaining sufficient inventory of reliable, road-worthy chassis an extremely difficult task," Yakomin notes. "TRAC Intermodal demonstrated extraordinary dedication to providing a high level of service during this period of unprecedented demand, and we are proud to recognize their efforts with the Award for the 2021 Best Overall Chassis Provider."

TRAC Intermodal has invested more than $1 Billion since 2011 in expanding and modernizing its fleet, adding tens of thousands of new chassis and launching its BlueEdge Chassis Refurbishing program, which transforms older equipment to the highest level of safety and performance.

TRAC's Metro Pool is the largest pool in the region, with 17,000 chassis supporting the market. Sixty-five percent of the Metro Pool fleet has been upgraded to new and BlueEdge chassis, featuring LED lights, OEM tires and other high-quality components. TRAC continues to add premium quality equipment to the Metro Pool, making its fleet one of the most modern and reliable in the Port.

"We greatly appreciate being recognized once again by the Association of Bi-State Motor Carriers for this award," said Daniel Walsh, President and CEO at TRAC Intermodal. "We are especially proud to be honored during the challenging times of record cargo volumes and pressing chassis demand, which underscores our commitment to providing our customers with top-quality, safe and reliable equipment."

About the Association of Bi-State Motor Carriers

The Association of Bi-State Motor Carriers is a non-profit membership group of 170 member firms from trucking and trucking-industry related companies doing business at the Port of New York-New Jersey, representing a majority share of port and container traffic at this location.

About TRAC Intermodal

TRAC Intermodal (www.tracintermodal.com) is North America's leading marine chassis pool manager and equipment provider with 11 pools under management across the U.S. TRAC has the largest fleet of marine and specialty chassis in North America and operates an extensive network of facilities. TRAC's subsidiaries offer emergency fleet roadside assistance through FYX, and maintenance and repair services as well as storage and parking solutions through TRAC Services.

