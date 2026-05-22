TAMPA, Fla., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace Systems Inc. ("Trace"), a leading provider of advanced communications, systems integration, and mission support solutions, has been awarded a 10 year contract to support the Enterprise Acquisition of Geospatial Leveraged Equipment and Integration (EAGLE-I) program, a nearly $2 billion initiative led by U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to modernize Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C2ISR) and data transport capabilities across the joint force.

TRACE AWARDED $1.81 BILLION CONTRACT TO SUPPORT USSOCOM EAGLE-I

"EAGLE-I represents a major step forward in how mission-critical C2ISR data is moved, integrated, and delivered across the modern battlespace," said Otto Hoernig, President and CEO of Trace Systems. "For nearly two decades, Trace has supported complex, globally distributed missions where secure communications, resilient infrastructure, and operational speed are essential. This award reflects the trust placed in our team and our continued commitment to helping USSOCOM and its mission partners deliver critical C2ISR data without delay, from the strategic enterprise to the tactical edge."

The EAGLE-I program is designed to transform how mission-critical C2ISR data is collected, transported, integrated, and disseminated across strategic, operational, and tactical environments. Trace will support USSOCOM and its mission partners in advancing resilient, secure, and interoperable communications infrastructure to meet evolving global mission demands. The effort will also leverage complex global infrastructure and hybrid network architectures to improve scalability, resiliency, and global connectivity for distributed mission operations.

In addition to USSOCOM, EAGLE-I supports a broad coalition of mission partners across the Department of War, including Air Combat Command (ACC), the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), the U.S. Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and Navy. The effort reflects a growing emphasis on joint-force interoperability and rapid C2ISR data sharing across all domains. The program represents a significant evolution from traditional Airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (AISR) architectures toward an integrated C2ISR framework. By expanding beyond airborne platforms to incorporate land-based and maritime systems, including both manned and unmanned assets, EAGLE-I is expected to enhance real-time situational awareness and operational decision-making across the modern battlespace.

"Modern mission environments demand seamless connectivity between sensors, operators, and decision-makers across every domain," said Stacey McGill, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Trace. "Trace is proud to support the technologies and integration capabilities that help enable faster, more informed operational outcomes for USSOCOM and its mission partners."

Trace's expertise in secure communications, systems engineering, network modernization, commercial teleport integration, and mission systems engineering positions the company to support the next generation of defense C2ISR operations and multi-domain data transport architectures. As defense missions continue to evolve, Trace remains committed to delivering innovative, mission-focused solutions that modernize and strengthen operational readiness, accelerate information sharing, and support the needs of the joint force worldwide.

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About Trace Systems

Trace Systems delivers technology-enabled, integrated multi-domain mission solutions, combining secure satellite communications, edge computing, digital modernization, and cyber-resilient architectures worldwide. From orbit to edge, Trace builds the backbone for tomorrow's defense enterprise.

For more information, visit www.tracesystems.com

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SOURCE Trace Systems Inc