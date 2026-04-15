TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace Systems Inc. (Trace) has been awarded a prime position on the General Services Administration's (GSA) Alliant 3 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). As one of only 43 phase one awardees, this award reflects Trace's demonstrated qualifications and proven track record delivering mission-critical IT services across the Federal Government.

Trace Systems Awarded Position on Alliant 3 GWAC

Alliant 3, the successor to GSA's Alliant 2 contract, is a critical step in providing modernized IT infrastructure, next-generation IT services, and emerging technologies across the Department of War (DoW) and federal government at large for the next ten years. Alliant 3 is built on a philosophy of 'Anything IT Anywhere.' Its vast scope encompasses all integrated IT services-based solutions including, but not limited to, cutting-edge technology services across Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Quantum Computing, Virtualization, and Zero-Trust Networking as well as traditional IT Service Management, operations & maintenance, cybersecurity, and communications services. Unlike its predecessor, Alliant 3 has an unlimited contract ceiling across its period of performance, making it the largest IT modernization contract in history.

GSA's Alliant contracting vehicles have been trusted for nearly two decades as a steward of taxpayer dollars and one of the premier procurement mechanisms for the Federal Government. Alliant 3 carries on this legacy by accelerating acquisition timelines, reducing duplicate efforts, and lowering administrative costs, while its unique structure aligns to the current administration's initiatives to centralize and streamline federal procurement. Alliant 3 also supports performance-based acquisitions, classified requirements, and small business subcontracting opportunities. In combination, Alliant 3's scale and unique structure make it one of the most versatile and reliable IT services vehicles in federal contracting.

"Our customers and end-users operating in deployed and expeditionary environments rely on timely, high-quality IT support to successfully execute mission objectives," said Stacey McGill, Vice President of Enterprise Solutions at Trace Systems. "Alliant 3 will enable our customers to move faster, reduce procurement complexity, and access proven mission support, digital modernization, and infrastructure solutions that ensure mission success."

"Trace has a proud 20-year history of providing a broad array of innovative IT services and solutions to Government customers across every geographic Combatant Command. Our Alliant 3 prime contract award is a recognition of our demonstrated commitment to excellence in support of the warfighter," said Otto Hoernig, CEO of Trace Systems. "We are immensely proud of this achievement and are excited about the opportunity to partner with the Government to implement innovative IT capabilities over the next decade."

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About Trace Systems

Trace Systems delivers technology-enabled, integrated multi-domain mission solutions, combining secure satellite communications, edge computing, digital modernization, and cyber-resilient architectures worldwide. From orbit to edge, Trace builds the backbone for tomorrow's defense enterprise.

For more information, visit https://www.tracesystems.com

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SOURCE Trace Systems Inc