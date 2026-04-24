Trace Systems Wins $64,000,000 U.S Army Follow-On Contract to Deliver Enhanced Deployable Communications Capabilities

TAMPA, Fla., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trace Systems Inc. (Trace) has been awarded a five‑year, $64,000,000 follow‑on task order under the U.S. Army's Global Tactical Advanced Communications Systems and Services (GTACS II) contract vehicle to continue delivering critical deployable communications capabilities and services support for U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) and Western Hemisphere Command-Forward (WHC-FORWARD).

Trace Awarded $64 Million Contract to Support NORTHCOM

This award extends Trace's longstanding support for USNORTHCOM's Deployable Communications Capabilities Systems (DCCS) program, which provides the deployable communications backbone required for disaster response, and mission partner coordination across the USNORTHCOM area of responsibility (AOR). Trace continues to support this vital effort by providing technical support and integration for vehicle mounted mobile command platforms and SATCOM, radio, and other deployable communications systems.

Under the new task order, Trace will continue providing comprehensive services, including system design and modifications, technical refresh, unified communications, satellite and terrestrial transport support, cybersecurity compliance, vehicle integration, and full lifecycle sustainment of DCCS assets. This award highlights Trace's expertise in modernizing, integrating, and maintaining deployable communications solutions, and supporting operational readiness and mission response for military operations, civil support operations, and exercises.

"USNORTHCOM and WHC-FORWARD's missions demand a rapid response team capable of delivering mobile, interoperable communications between military forces and civilian response organizations for any mission or disaster relief effort," said Kenneth Hilton, COO of Trace Systems. "Trace Systems is resolute in supporting a true 'no fail' mission and is honored to have supported the DCCS program over the past four years. We look forward to continuing to deliver mission critical communications and emergency response capabilities for USNORTHCOM and WHC-FORWARD."

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About Trace Systems

Trace Systems delivers technology-enabled, integrated multi-domain mission solutions, combining secure satellite communications, edge computing, digital modernization, and cyber-resilient architectures worldwide. From orbit to edge, Trace builds the backbone for tomorrow's defense enterprise.

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SOURCE Trace Systems Inc