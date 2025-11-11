Track Rabbit Partners with Yamaha Champions Riding School for Long Term Future in Enhanced Event Management

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yamaha Champions Riding School, the premier motorcycle riding instruction program in North America, announced today its transition to Track Rabbit's specialized event management platform beginning with their 2026 season. The first events utilizing the new system will go live in January 2026, marking a significant technological upgrade for the renowned riding school.

Track Rabbit, a purpose-built event management platform focused on automotive and motorcycle track events, will provide Yamaha Champions Riding School with industry-specific tools designed to streamline registration, enhance student experience, and optimize event operations.

"We're constantly looking for ways to improve our students' experience, from the moment they register to the time they leave the track," said Keith Culver, COO of Yamaha Champions Riding School. "Track Rabbit's platform is specifically designed for what we do, motorcycle track events, and that focused approach makes all the difference. This partnership allows us to dedicate more time to what we do best: developing safer, faster, and more confident riders."

The recommendation to transition to Track Rabbit came from Matt Cooper, who has already been using the Track Rabbit Platform to host track days for his company Legion Motorsports.

"Having worked with multiple event management systems over the years, I knew Track Rabbit was the right fit for Yamaha Champions Riding School," said Cooper. "Their platform has greatly advanced since we started using them. It seemed like an opportune time for this partnership to come together, and I know it will benefit everyone involved."

Track Rabbit's platform offers motorcycle-specific features including customizable registration workflows, integrated waiver management, real-time event updates, and comprehensive participant communication tools – all designed with the unique requirements of track-based motorcycle instruction in mind.

"We built Track Rabbit specifically for the motorsports community because we understood the limitations of generic event platforms," said David Atadan, Co-Founder of Track Rabbit. "Partnering with an organization as respected as Yamaha Champions Riding School validates our mission to provide the motorsports industry with tools that truly understand their needs. We're honored to support their commitment to rider education and safety."

The transition to Track Rabbit is already underway, with the Yamaha Champions Riding School team working closely with Track Rabbit's operations leadership to ensure seamless implementation.

"We're thrilled to welcome Yamaha Champions Riding School to the Track Rabbit ecosystem," said Tori Drach, Operations Leadership at Track Rabbit. "Having worked with Keith and Matt and their team over the last year, we've built even more customized features to support their operations in a flexible way that other clients can also benefit from. Our team is dedicated to ensuring this transition is smooth and that both the school's staff and their students immediately experience the benefits of a platform customized specifically for them. We're committed to being true partners in their continued success."

Yamaha Champions Riding School 2026 Schedule is already live on Track Rabbit. Students and prospective riders can expect an improved registration experience, clearer communication, and more intuitive access to event information, and 2 additional days have been added to the schedule since launch to keep up with demand.

About Yamaha Champions Riding School

Yamaha Champions Riding School, founded by multiple AMA Superbike Champion Nick Lenatsch, is North America's premier motorcycle riding instruction program. With a focus on street-relevant skills and track-based learning, the school has trained thousands of riders to become safer, more confident, and faster motorcyclists.

About Track Rabbit

Track Rabbit™ is a marketing-based event registration, member management, and administrative e-commerce platform for automotive enthusiasts and the motorsport industry. Through modern technology and features, the platform is designed to keep users engaged and connected, increase revenue and decrease costs for leading tracks, clubs, schools, and others who run events or manage memberships. The platform is just one of many leveraged offerings within the ALIVE brand and is managed by a team of experts that partner with clients to build their business , utilizing both features within the technology and through sister platforms, solutions, and services. Visit trackrabbit.com to learn more.

About ALIVE

ALIVE™ is a marketing and technology company that serves automotive enthusiasts and the motorsport industry through an ecosystem of industry-specific platforms, solutions, and services. ALIVE acts as a partner to a broad number of clients and customers looking to build their business or brand through modern techniques, modern technology, and passion for the industry. ALIVE's experts are a mix of strong business acumen and industry expertise that become an extension of client teams to provide long-lasting results. Learn more at aliveplatforms.com.

SOURCE Track Rabbit