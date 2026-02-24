Tractor Beverage Company Appoints John Murphy as Chief Revenue Officer to Power Its Next Chapter of Growth

Veteran Sales Leader Joins Values-Led Beverage Brand as It Expands Category Leadership from Foodservice into Retail

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company today announced the appointment of John Murphy as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Murphy will lead all revenue-generating functions, including sales, business development, and channel strategy, with a mandate to build on Tractor's established leadership in foodservice while accelerating disciplined expansion into retail and national partnerships.

Murphy brings decades of senior sales and commercial leadership experience, with a track record of building high-performing teams, strengthening strategic customer relationships, and scaling purpose-driven brands. Known for his collaborative leadership style and values-forward approach, he joins Tractor at a moment when the brand's long-standing credibility in foodservice is creating new growth opportunities.

"John is a builder," said Kevin Sherman, CEO of Tractor Beverage Company. "He understands how to scale revenue without eroding culture, and that alignment matters deeply to us. We've built something strong—deep trust in foodservice, a clear ethos, and growing recognition for doing things differently and doing them well. John's leadership will help ensure our next phase of growth remains intentional, grounded, and true to who we are."

With more than three decades in the natural and organic food industry, Murphy has built a career at the intersection of mission-driven brands and disciplined commercial growth—helping founders and teams scale values-led businesses into nationally trusted brands across foodservice and retail. Prior to joining Tractor, he held senior commercial leadership roles at several respected purpose-driven CPG companies, most recently serving as VP of Sales and VP Commercial at Voyage Foods, where he led retail and commercial strategy during a period of rapid growth. Previously, Murphy spent five years as SVP of Sales at Kite Hill, helping scale the pioneering dairy-free brand nationally, and earlier held senior sales leadership roles at The Honest Company and Seventh Generation, where he served on the executive leadership team. Across each chapter, Murphy has been recognized for building high-performing teams, earning customer trust, and scaling brands without compromising mission.

As Chief Revenue Officer, Murphy will oversee all revenue-driving functions across foodservice and retail, aligning teams and strategy under a unified commercial vision. His focus will be on scaling what already works—strong partnerships, disciplined execution, and a culture rooted in integrity—while protecting the values that define Tractor.

"Tractor is rare in that it has built true category leadership by staying uncompromising about its values," said Murphy. "This is a brand that knows exactly who it is. Its success wasn't driven by chasing trends, but by earning trust in foodservice through quality, care, and consistency. That foundation creates real permission to expand into retail in a meaningful way. I'm excited to build on what already works—deep partnerships, disciplined execution, and a culture rooted in integrity—so Tractor can scale without losing what makes it distinctive."

Murphy's appointment follows a period of sustained momentum for Tractor Beverage Company. The brand has earned multiple appearances on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, as well as recognition from Fast Company for its impact-driven approach to business and brand building.

Most recently, Tractor marked a significant milestone with the launch of Haymaker RTD, the company's first national retail offering, now available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Market. Haymaker has already earned early trade and innovation awards recognizing its clean-label, organic formulation and distinct point of view in the ready-to-drink category.

In parallel, Tractor has expanded its cultural footprint through partnerships with AEG Presents, bringing the brand into live music venues and events across the country and reinforcing its presence at the intersection of food, culture, and community.

Murphy's appointment reflects Tractor Beverage Company's continued focus on thoughtful, sustainable growth. As the brand expands across foodservice and retail, Tractor remains focused on strong partnerships, consistent execution, and the delivery of beverages made with care and integrity.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor is built on the belief that a better food system starts with the land—and the people who care for it. Every beverage is crafted with USDA Organic-certified ingredients and a commitment to supporting soil health. We're here to make drinks that taste great, deliver real impact, and raise awareness of regenerative practices that nourish both the earth and the communities it sustains. Through the Farmhand Foundation, we support growers in their transition to organic farming and work to expand the domestic supply chain, ensuring farmers prosper, ecosystems thrive, and the regenerative organic market continues to grow. And with our Organic Impact Tracker, we provide unprecedented transparency into the environmental benefits of organic sourcing, helping partners see the measurable difference every sip makes.

For more information, visit https://drinktractor.com/HAYMAKER/

