Tractor Beverage Company Brings High-Performing Organic Beverage Solutions to Dot Innovations 2026

Organic Craft Haymaker Gains Momentum as a Low-Sugar, Flavor-Forward Option in Foodservice

HOUSTON, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company will showcase its full lineup of craft beverages at Dot Innovations 2026, highlighting solutions built to help distributors and operators drive beverage sales, simplify execution, and meet evolving consumer demand for organic, differentiated beverages.

Tractor's portfolio now includes Organic Craft Haymaker, a lightly sparkling beverage inspired by a modern take on a traditional farmer's tonic. With 5 grams of sugar and real fruit ingredients, Haymaker delivers bold flavor and strong menu appeal across dayparts and bar programs.

At Booth 1024, attendees can sample Tractor's full organic lineup-including craft sodas, refreshers, and Haymakers-explore menu and merchandising applications, and connect with the team to discuss growth opportunities.

"We've spent the last decade building this business in foodservice, understanding what operators need and how beverages actually perform in real environments," said John Murphy, Chief Revenue Officer of Tractor Beverage Company. "Now we're seeing that same foundation translate into ready-to-drink. Haymaker is connecting with consumers in a real way, and Dot Innovations gives us a chance to bring those two worlds together."

Following a 2026 NEXTY Award win at Natural Products Expo West and FABI Award recognition ahead of the National Restaurant Association Show, Tractor continues to gain momentum as a farmer-founded brand serving both foodservice and retail channels.

Now in its second decade, Tractor's foodservice platform is built to perform in real-world environments. Available across multiple formats, the portfolio enables operators to deliver consistent, high-quality beverages at scale—without adding operational complexity.

At Booth 1024, attendees can sample Tractor's full organic lineup—including craft sodas, refreshers, and Haymakers—explore menu and merchandising applications, and connect with the team to discuss growth opportunities.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor is built on the belief that a better food system starts with the land, and the people who care for it. Every beverage is crafted with USDA Organic-certified ingredients and a commitment to supporting soil health. We're here to make drinks that taste great, deliver real impact, and raise awareness of regenerative practices that nourish both the earth and the communities it sustains. Through the Farmhand Foundation, we support growers in their transition to organic farming and work to expand the domestic supply chain, ensuring farmers prosper, ecosystems thrive, and the regenerative organic market continues to grow. With our Organic Impact Tracker, we provide unprecedented transparency into the environmental benefits of organic sourcing, helping partners see the measurable difference every sip makes. Tractor's ready-to-drink products are certified by the Clean Label Project, reinforcing the company's commitment to purity and accountability from farm to glass.

For more information, visit https://drinktractor.com or follow @drinktractor on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Julianna Cavanagh

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SOURCE Tractor Beverage Company