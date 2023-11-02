Tractor Beverage Company Earns 2023 Great Place To Work Certification™

HAYDEN, Idaho, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company proudly announces its recent certification as a Great Place To Work®, a prestigious award based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Tractor Beverage Company. This esteemed recognition is a reflection of the overwhelmingly positive feedback from Tractor employees, with an impressive 96% affirming the workplace as excellent, well above the 57% average of U.S. companies.

"Being acknowledged as a Great Place To Work solidifies our commitment to fostering a supportive environment that enables each individual to thrive, ensuring a healthy work-life balance and a sense of belonging that encourages everyone to contribute meaningfully," said Kevin Sherman, Tractor Beverage CEO. "Our team's dedication is the cornerstone of Tractor Beverage, and we extend our gratitude to them for their pivotal role in earning this recognition."

As a fully-remote organization, Tractor Beverage Company's dedication to enhancing the employee experience is evident in their innovative programs and culture. For instance, this year Tractor launched the Organic Impact Tracker, an initiative designed to foster career development and skill enhancement opportunities. This initiative has resulted in a more empowered and engaged team, contributing to our collective progress and commitment to delicious drinks rooted in sustainable farm practices.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Tractor Beverage Company stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Research by Great Place To Work highlights the importance of working in certified workplaces. Job seekers have a higher likelihood of finding commendable leadership, while employees enjoy a more positive outlook towards work, fair compensation, and better prospects for growth and advancement.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Tractor Beverage Company
Tractor Beverage Company is revolutionizing the beverage station as the only certified organic, non-GMO beverage solution for foodservice. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor is on a mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet, one drink at a time. Proudly served in 6,000 locations across all 50 states, Tractor's handcrafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality, and experience, without any of the bad stuff. Tractor is the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients through the Organic Impact Tracker, quantifying the benefit of sourcing organic versus conventional ingredients. The company was included on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and on Fast Company's 2021 list of the world's most innovative companies. www.drinktractor.com

Former PepsiCo Exec Julie Nelson Joins Tractor Beverage Company

