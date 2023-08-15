Tractor Beverage Company Ranked Top 7% in Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for Second Consecutive Year

With a three-year revenue growth of 1751%, Tractor ranks 352 on the 2023 list

HAYDEN, Idaho, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company, the first and only Certified Organic, Non-GMO beverage company dedicated to food service, has been named for the second year in a row to the Inc. 5000 list which recognizes the top 1% of burgeoning private companies in the nation.

The list, which ranks companies by revenue, has a history of identifying emerging startups during their early years such as Chobani, Microsoft, and Patagonia.

Inc. 5000

Tractor has grown 1751% in the last three years and is ranked #18 in the food and beverage industry. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor's thoughtfully crafted drinks are served in over 6,000 food service locations across all 50 states, including Chipotle Mexican Grill, PLNT Burger, Kevin Hart's Hart House, WOWorks, CoreLife Eatery, Roti and many of the quickserve restaurants, as well as college, university, corporate, and medical campuses you know and love.

"I am so proud of what we are building here at Tractor," said Kevin Sherman, Tractor Beverage CEO. "The idea behind Tractor is simple. Organic options didn't exist in food service, so we created them. We have quickly progressed from an industry underdog to a formidable brand that is revolutionizing the beverage industry. The honor of being named to Inc. 5000 for the second consecutive year is just another step along the way on our path to disrupting food service by making great tasting organic beverages available and accessible to all."

The Inc. 5000 list, published by Inc. magazine, has become a symbol of entrepreneurial success in identifying the most dynamic and innovative companies in the country. Companies featured on this list have shown uncommon growth and success, often overcoming challenges and making a significant impact in their respective industries.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Tractor Beverage Company is revolutionizing the beverage station as the first and only USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO full-line beverage solution for food service. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, the team is on a mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet, one drink at a time. 136 million+ Tractor drinks are served annually in more than 6,000 locations across 50 states, with a portfolio of 25 uniquely flavored Certified Organic and Non-GMO craft refreshers, lemonades, and premium craft sodas as well as organic frozen and organic mixology. Tractor's thoughtfully crafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality, and experience, without any of the bad stuff. Tractor is the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients through the Organic Impact Tracker , quantifying the benefit of sourcing organic versus conventional ingredients. The company was included on the 2023 and 2022 Inc. 5000 lists of America's fastest-growing private companies, and on Fast Company's 2021 list of the world's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit drinktractor.com or follow along on Instagram at @drinktractor.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com .

