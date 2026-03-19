Tractor Beverage Company Wins Four 2026 FABI Awards for Organic Craft Haymaker, Including "FABI Favorite" Honor

Farmer-founded organic ready-to-drink apple cider vinegar beverage line recognized across all four flavors following its recent foodservice debut, with Citrus Ginger named a "FABI Favorite" at the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show

DENVER, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company today announced that its Organic Craft Haymaker ready-to-drink line has earned four Food and Beverage 2026 Awards presented by the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show, one for each flavor in the lineup. Citrus Ginger was additionally named a prestigious "FABI Favorite."

Selected from across the global foodservice landscape, FABI Award winners represent products that demonstrate exceptional taste, innovation, and operational impact for restaurant operators. This year, only 28 products received the honor.

Tractor Beverage Company's Organic Craft Haymaker ready-to-drink line, inspired by a traditional farmer's tonic made with apple cider vinegar and fruit, earned four Food and Beverage 2026 Awards, one for each flavor, including a "FABI Favorite" honor for Citrus Ginger. The Food and Beverage 2026 Awards presented by the National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show recognize products demonstrating exceptional taste, innovation, and operational impact for foodservice operators. Tractor Beverage Company's Organic Craft Haymaker ready-to-drink line earned four awards, with Citrus Ginger named a "FABI Favorite."

"The Food and Beverage Awards highlight the creativity and product innovation that continues to drive the foodservice industry forward," said Tom Cindric, President of the exhibitions for Informa Connect Foodservice Group. "The FABI Favorites offer an extra spotlight to the most outstanding products that truly exemplify the future of food and beverage."

This across-the-board recognition highlights the strength and consistency of the Organic Craft Haymaker portfolio and reinforces Tractor's commitment to organic ingredients and flavor-forward beverages that stand apart from conventional offerings.

"Haymaker was inspired by a traditional farmer's drink made to sustain people through long days of hard work," said Kevin Sherman, CEO of Tractor Beverage Company. "Our co-founders believed there was a better way to bring that spirit forward using certified organic ingredients and bold, honest flavor. As a ready-to-drink beverage, it delivers that same authenticity with simplicity for operators. To see the entire lineup recognized tells us we're offering something meaningful for both guests and the people who serve them."

Rooted in a traditional farm drink made with apple cider vinegar, citrus, ginger, and fruit, Haymaker reimagines a time-tested tonic as a ready-to-drink beverage for today's consumers and modern foodservice. Each 12 ounce can contains a full tablespoon of organic apple cider vinegar, real fruit, just 5 grams of sugar, and 20 to 25 calories.

Debuting in foodservice in February 2026, the four award-winning Organic Craft Haymaker flavors include:

Apricot Peach — A lightly sparkling blend of organic apricot and peach with a bright, balanced finish.

Citrus Ginger — Bright citrus layered with a warming kick of organic ginger, delivering a bold, refreshing take on the classic switchel. (Named "FABI Favorite")

Dragon Berry — A vibrant berry-forward flavor with a lively, refreshing profile.

Passion Mango — Tropical passion fruit and mango come together in a bright, juicy blend.

Among the winners, Citrus Ginger rose to the top as a "FABI Favorite," a distinction reserved for a select group of standout products representing the judges' top picks. The flavor will be featured in an on-site tasting experience, giving operators the opportunity to sample one of the year's most highly regarded innovations.

Judged by an independent panel of restaurant operators, the FABI Awards spotlight products that help kitchens operate more efficiently while elevating the guest experience. Tractor's Organic Craft Haymaker ready-to-drink line delivers a modern take on a centuries-old farmer's tonic, combining certified organic ingredients with bright, balanced flavors, Clean Label Project certification across all ready-to-drink SKUs, and operational ease for foodservice.

The FABI honors build on Haymaker's recent NEXTY Award win at Natural Products Expo West. Together, the recognitions highlight the platform's strength across flavors and its ability to resonate in both retail and foodservice. Haymaker was also named a NEXTY Award finalist in Product Design & Storytelling, reflecting Tractor's farmer-founded mission and commitment to soil health, ingredient transparency, and purpose-driven innovation.

The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show will take place May 16–19, 2026, at McCormick Place in Chicago, where attendees can experience award-winning products across the Show floor.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor is built on the belief that a better food system starts with the land, and the people who care for it. Every beverage is crafted with USDA Organic-certified ingredients and a commitment to supporting soil health. We're here to make drinks that taste great, deliver real impact, and raise awareness of regenerative practices that nourish both the earth and the communities it sustains. Through the Farmhand Foundation, we support growers in their transition to organic farming and work to expand the domestic supply chain, ensuring farmers prosper, ecosystems thrive, and the regenerative organic market continues to grow. W our Organic Impact Tracker, we provide unprecedented transparency into the environmental benefits of organic sourcing, helping partners see the measurable difference every sip makes. Tractor's ready-to-drink products are certified by the Clean Label Project, reinforcing the company's commitment to purity and accountability from farm to glass.

For more information, visit https://drinktractor.com/HAYMAKER/ or follow @drinktractor on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Halle Wangler

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(248) 953-1109

SOURCE Tractor Beverage Company