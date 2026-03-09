Tractor Beverage Company's Haymaker Wins 2026 NEXTY Award as Farmer-Founded Brand Expands into Retail

Tractor's modern take on the original farmer's tonic earns top honor in the Beverage category and finalist recognition for Product Design & Storytelling

DENVER, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tractor Beverage Company , the farmer-founded brand behind the first and only USDA certified organic beverages served at scale in U.S. foodservice, today announced that Haymaker has won the 2026 NEXTY Award in the Beverage category at Natural Products Expo West, marking an early milestone in the company's expansion into retail. Haymaker was also recognized as a finalist in the Product Design & Storytelling category, highlighting both the liquid and the brand vision behind Tractor's modern take on a centuries-old farmer's tonic.

Griff Barkley, co-founder of Tractor Beverage Company, holds the NEXTY Award for Best Beverage at Natural Products Expo West 2026, recognizing Haymaker, the company’s modern take on the original farmer’s tonic. Photo Credit David Allen.

Presented by New Hope Network, the NEXTY Awards recognize the most progressive products in the natural products industry. Nearly 1,000 products were entered across 37 categories for the 2026 awards. Judges selected finalists based on three criteria: inspiration, innovation and integrity, ultimately naming one winner in each category from a pool of 164 finalists during the Expo West awards ceremony.

The recognition comes as Tractor makes its first appearance at Natural Products Expo West and celebrates the national retail debut of Haymaker, which launched January 1, 2026 at Sprouts Farmers Market locations nationwide.

Built on apple cider vinegar and crafted with USDA certified organic ingredients, Tractor's Haymaker reflects the company's long-held belief that what we grow and what we pour are deeply connected to how we care for the land. The NEXTY Award specifically recognized Tractor's Apricot Peach Haymaker, one of the inaugural flavors in the new retail lineup, for its bright, balanced blend of orchard fruit and gentle acidity.

"We've always believed Business as Unusual isn't just a tagline. It is how we build," said Kevin Sherman, CEO of Tractor Beverage Company. "To see Haymaker recognized not only for what is inside the can, but for the story and intention behind it, means a great deal to our team."

For more than a decade, Tractor Beverage Company has focused on transforming the beverage landscape in foodservice, partnering with restaurants and venues to serve organic drinks made without artificial ingredients or shortcuts. Haymaker represents the company's next chapter as it expands into retail while continuing its commitment to farmers, soil health, and ingredient transparency.

"This recognition reflects the community behind Tractor," said Griffin Barkley, co-founder of Tractor Beverage Company. "Farmers, partners and teammates who believe the way we do business matters just as much as the product we put in the can."

As Tractor continues its retail expansion, the company sees Haymaker as both a new product and a continuation of its founding mission: proving that organic beverages can scale while staying true to the land and the people who steward it.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor is built on the belief that a better food system starts with the land—and the people who care for it. Every beverage is crafted with USDA Organic-certified ingredients and a commitment to supporting soil health. We're here to make drinks that taste great, deliver real impact, and raise awareness of regenerative practices that nourish both the earth and the communities it sustains. Through the Farmhand Foundation , we support growers in their transition to organic farming and work to expand the domestic supply chain, ensuring farmers prosper, ecosystems thrive, and the regenerative organic market continues to grow. And with our Organic Impact Tracker , we provide unprecedented transparency into the environmental benefits of organic sourcing, helping partners see the measurable difference every sip makes.

For more information, visit https://drinktractor.com/HAYMAKER/ or follow @drinktractor on Instagram.

Additional details about Clean Label Project certification standards are available at cleanlabelproject.org .

