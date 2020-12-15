Tracy Shackelford & Harold Philipsen Affiliate with Bleakley Financial Group, Launch Bleakley Tidewater in Williamsburg, VA

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth management and financial planning duo Tracy Shackelford and Harold Philipsen, have rebranded their firm and joined Bleakley Financial Group. The long-time business partners and married couple opened Bleakley – Tidewater, the newest office under the Bleakley umbrella. Located in Williamsburg, VA, this is the fifth additional location for the company this year.

"We're pleased to have Tracy, Harold and their team join the Bleakley family," said Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial. "The team's combined 55 years of financial planning experience and focus helping women and their families navigate life's financial transitions complements our mission and enhances our specialization."

Shackelford and Philipsen cite flexible platform options and relationships among top reasons they chose to affiliate with the boutique independent financial planning and investment advisory firm. Philipsen commented, "Our Tidewater office is fully resourced with experienced investment and planning resources and multiple, objective product platforms. This is a tremendous advantage and will enable us to better serve clients." Shackelford added, "Relationships are extremely important to us. Harold and I have known and respected the leaders at Bleakley for more than 15 years. We knew this was the right decision to make – for us and our clients."

"Tracy & Harold share our core values around client service, a robust planning process and pro-active client engagement," said Vince Nauheimer, Managing Director at Bleakley Financial. "Our expanded advisor service model and open architecture investment platform enable our advisors to be more responsive to client needs which improves the experience for both advisors and their clients. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with the Bleakley Tidewater team."

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Bleakley Financial Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.

CONTACT:

Vincent Nauheimer

973-575-4180

[email protected]

Laura Landergott

262-402-7777

[email protected]

SOURCE Bleakley Financial Group

Related Links

https://www.bleakley.com/

