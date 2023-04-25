Tracy South Joins Health Enterprise Partners as Operating Partner

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Enterprise Partners ("HEP"), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare, announced today that Tracy South will join the firm as an Operating Partner. Tracy is an accomplished and dynamic human resources executive with years of public and private company leadership experience. She will work with the HEP portfolio on human capital and leadership related topics, as well as participate in diligence on prospective investments.

Tracy most recently was an Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative and Human Resources Officer of HMS Holdings ("HMS") where she led human resources, M&A integration, facilities and real estate. During her tenure at HMS, Tracy worked with Rick Stowe, Partner Emeritus, who served on the board of the company. Prior to HMS, she served as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Mosaic Sales Solutions, a private equity-sponsored marketing services company. She was also an executive with Tenet Healthcare and Aetna.

"Providing additional support to our executive teams on culture, team building, and incentive system design are increasingly important elements of our value creation plans," said HEP Managing Partner, Dave Tamburri. "Tracy has a long track record of success when it comes to linking growth strategies to human capital development in the health care sector, and we are excited for her to join our team."

Tracy said, "Effective human capital practices are key to an organization's success, and I am thrilled to bring that expertise to the HEP team. I have previously provided advisory services to several HEP portfolio companies and enjoyed working with their innovative, high-growth healthcare services and information technology services companies. I look forward to continuing that work in partnership with HEP management teams."

Health Enterprise Partners provides expansion capital to the most innovative healthcare services and healthcare information technology companies. Central to HEP's strategy is its unique and extensive strategic healthcare network, 41 members of which are investors in HEP's funds. HEP seeks to invest in companies that improve the quality of the patient experience, expand access, and reduce the cost of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.hepfund.com

