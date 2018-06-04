Trade the Tired Tools for Trendy Tech this Father's Day with Epson

Whether dad's a movie buff, sports fan, the family photo enthusiast, or designated planner, Epson's Father's Day lineup offers a range of easy-to-use features and must-have features for dad:

For Big-Screen Movies, Sports and More: An alternative to a traditional TV or flat panel display, Epson's Home Cinema 4000 projector brings big-screen viewing to the living room for a range of 4K 1 and HDR10 2 content. The Home Cinema 4000 delivers the ultimate combination of color-rich performance, sharpness and detail on screens up to 300-inches diagonal, allowing dad to enjoy his favorite movies, sports, games, and more with life-like imagery in every scene.

Deemed the World's Fastest Photo Scanner , the FastFoto FF-640 enables dad to take that trip down memory lane he's been procrastinating and scan the hundreds of photos tucked away in the attic with ease. The FastFoto FF-640 digitizes photos as fast as one photo per second while automatically restoring faded photos. Dad can now easily preserve and create digital photo albums to share with relatives via the cloud or on social media such as Facebook and Instagram . In addition, he can also utilize the FF-640 to digitize important documents and records as well as children's artwork to be shared for years to come. For the Travel Planner Dad: The compact Expression Premium XP-6000 delivers fast print speeds and superior photo quality, ideal for the multi-tasking dad printing everything from travel itineraries, rental car reservations and boarding passes, to customized coloring pages to keep kids entertained on the road. Dad can also print 4" x 6" photos in as fast as 15 seconds3 to preserve the family vacation memories. He can do all this while multitasking and enjoying hassle-free, PC-free printing from his iPad®, iPhone® and Android™ tablets or smartphone devices, so he can plan and print without missing out on playtime with the kids.

The Home Cinema 4000 ($1,999.99 MSRP), FastFoto FF-640 ($649.99 MSRP) and Expression Premium XP-6000 ($149.99 MSRP) are available now through select e-tailers and retailers nationwide and the Epson online store. For more information, please visit www.epson.com.

1 4K Enhancement Technology (4Ke) shifts each pixel diagonally to double Full HD resolution. Resolution is Full HD in 3D Mode.

2 HDR performance available with select devices. For more information see Epson.com/HDRCompatibility.

3 In its class, as compared to other consumer photo scanners priced under $1,000 MSRP USD (sold into the United States and Canada as of November 2015).

4 Color photo in Draft Mode on Premium Photo Paper Glossy measured from start of paper feed. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed.

