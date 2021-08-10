Trademark Global Acquires Bolton Furniture

"We are thrilled to partner with Geoff and the rest of the Bolton team and welcome their product family to the Trademark portfolio," said John Snowden, CEO of Trademark. "Bolton has built a collection of fast-growing, high quality brands with superb market fit, which is exactly what we set out to do every day at Trademark."

The investment in Bolton represents the sixth add-on acquisition completed by Trademark since Bertram's investment. The transaction showcases Bertram's buy-and-build strategy by adding significant scale and diversity to Trademark's base business through accretive add-on acquisitions. Bertram and Trademark will continue to actively target add-on acquisitions of consumer product companies that have grown their brands primarily via online marketplaces, including Amazon.

"Bolton, like Trademark, is an e-commerce business at its core and has cultivated a product set that is well-positioned to continue capitalizing on the increasing success of the online furniture market," said Tom Beerle, Partner at Bertram Capital. "Trademark will seek to leverage Bolton's unique supplier relationships and R&D capabilities to expand its furniture category, further establishing itself as a leading online seller of a highly diversified assortment of consumer products."

Bertram would like to recognize the investment banking team at Stump & Company for their efforts in closing this transaction and making this partnership possible.

About Trademark Global

Trademark is a leading provider of a wide selection of high-quality, company-branded and licensed products to top online retailers. Through its outstanding fulfillment and distribution capabilities, including drop shipping, it enables its customers to offer their consumers an "endless aisle" shopping experience. Visit www.trademarkglobal.com for more information.

About Bolton

Bolton offers a selection of home furniture, spanning the bedroom, living, and office subcategories. Their diversified portfolio consists of over 500 active SKUs with top category ranking and customer reviews across premier channels such as Wayfair, Amazon, and Walmart.com. Visit boltonfurniture.com for more information.

About Bertram Capital

Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $2.2B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally-focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales and marketing improvements, and leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which seeks to drive growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.

SOURCE Bertram Capital

Related Links

http://www.bertramcapital.com

