TradePMR Announces Initiative to Celebrate 20th Anniversary, Foster Charitable Giving

GAINESVILLE, Fla., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a custodial and brokerage-services provider dedicated to serving registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced plans for their year-long "20-for-20 Initiative." TradePMR will celebrate its 20th anniversary by organizing and participating in 20 service projects, all led and staffed by TradePMR employees.

The custodial services provider also announces 2019 Synergy Conference dates and location.

"As a company, we take great pride in our white glove service," said founder and CEO Robb Baldwin. "The 20-for-20 Initiative allows TradePMR to extend this cultural point of pride to the communities in which we work and live. We are excited to dedicate our 20th year to community service."

The first projects are already underway in Gainesville, Florida, where TradePMR is headquartered.

Prior to the annual Synergy conference, held May 16-18, 2018 , in San Diego , TradePMR executives and staff members hosted an evening for families residing at the local Ronald McDonald House . Throughout the evening, more than 12 staff members volunteered and served over 50 meals.

Currently, team members from TradePMR are working in shifts, volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, building a home in the Gainesville area. The project is expected to wrap up in July. Additional projects will be announced at a later date.

Advisors utilizing TradePMR custodial services are encouraged to nominate additional projects for consideration by TradePMR's 20-for-20 committee. Ideas for charitable giving and community service should be sent to events@tradepmr.com.

CELEBRATING 20 YEARS AT SYNERGY

TradePMR just completed its annual Synergy Conference, where the firm played host to growth-minded RIAs from across the nation, May 16-18, 2018, in San Diego. Keynote speakers included what TradePMR considers top thought leaders from in and around the industry discussing topics that can be critical to an advisor's success including cybersecurity, investing and technology. A short conference highlight video can be seen on the TradePMR YouTube channel.

The complete list of 2018 speakers, sponsors and full agenda is available at https://Synergy.TradePMR.com.

The 2019 Synergy Conference will take place May 22-24 in West Palm Beach, Florida, at the Eau West Palm Beach Hotel. "My team and I look forward to providing a comprehensive recap of everything we have accomplished nationwide via the 20-for-20 Initiative when we gather 12 months from now for the 2019 annual conference," Baldwin said. "I am inspired every day by the people with whom I work and the advisors TradePMR serves. I can't wait to share highlights of our 20th anniversary and year-long charitable campaign."

ABOUT TRADEPMR

For nearly two decades, TradePMR has addressed the technology and support demands of financial advisors with solutions that are easy to implement and user-friendly. The privately held introducing brokerage firm (Member FINRA/SIPC), founded and located in Gainesville, Florida, has maintained a singular focus of providing brokerage and custody services and support to independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) and their clients. The firm delivers an integrated cloud-based workstation that enables RIAs to efficiently run their practices and be more effective. More information is available at tradepmr.com.

