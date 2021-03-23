TradePMR Earns Highest Satisfaction Score for a Custodial Platform in 2021 T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey

GAINESVILLE, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider for RIAs, received the highest average advisor satisfaction rating from more than 5,200 financial advisors for its Fusion platform. This recognition, which asks advisors to compare all the top custodial services providers' trading platforms, was included in the T3/Inside Information Advisor Software Survey1. The annual survey, distributed and analyzed by industry veterans Joel Bruckenstein and Bob Veres, was released this week following an online survey collection in the second half of 2020.

The Fusion platform received an average rating of 8.65 out of 10. This rating was up from 7.40 in 2020. 8.65 marks the highest recorded satisfaction rating among all providers in the Custodial Platforms category since it was introduced in the survey in 2018, topping the highest historical ratings of 8.12 in 20182, 8.31 in 20193 (secured by TradePMR), and 8.57 in 20204. Additionally, TradePMR received an average score of 8.40 in the Online Portfolio Management category in the 2021 report, placing it among the top four providers in that category.

"We are both thrilled and humbled by this incredibly positive feedback from advisors who use our technology and resources," said Robb Baldwin, founder and CEO of TradePMR. "Every day, we are singularly focused on delivering the best custodial services to RIAs, and to me, these results are proof that we are hitting the mark."

Throughout the pandemic, the TradePMR team has worked hard to ensure that all advisors using TradePMR's services can do so seamlessly from wherever they are working. To help bolster this support and to further streamline workflows, TradePMR enhanced its digital account opening tools for RIAs with the ability to open, reserve account numbers, and populate multiple types of accounts. The firm also expanded trading capabilities by adding tools for advisors to build model strategies with real-time asset class allocation and hedging strategies at the portfolio level.

"RIAs should take note - TradePMR has built one of the better RIA custodial platforms" said Joel Bruckenstein, founder of T3 Technology Tools for Today. "Real estate on an advisor's desktop is in high demand – Fusion deserves the space. This year's survey results should serve as a reference point to any advisor seeking a new custodial platform that Fusion and TradePMR should be on your list when considering making a switch."

Financial advisors interested in a demonstration of the Fusion platform can register for a special webinar on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 at 4 pm ET.

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

