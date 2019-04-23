TradePMR Launches Augmented Reality Technology for Advisor Recruitment

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a technology and custodial services provider, is rolling out new augmented reality technology for advisor recruitment. The technology, which blends virtual objects with real-world settings, is intended to give financial advisors a preview of what it would be like to work with TradePMR. The first experience, an invitation to the firm's annual advisor conference Synergy 2019, was released to advisors today. Future uses include a virtual tour of TradePMR's headquarters and tech demonstrations all with built-in messages from TradePMR leadership, including exclusive content for advisors.

TradePMR's founder and CEO Robb Baldwin sees long-term value in augmented reality technology. "I expect that AR technology will soon enable our customers to engage with the newest enhancements and updates to our Fusion and Earnwise platforms through interactive experiences. The hope is that these interactions bridge the gap between the online and offline world and will allow advisors to better conceptualize how they could use TradePMR's technology solutions in their day-to-day operations."

The new technology is available to the advisor on any mobile device, after downloading an app built in-house using Unity and Vuforia as development platforms. Advisors receiving an invitation to TradePMR's annual advisor conference can scan the invitation, turning the print invitation into an interactive mobile experience including a welcome video from Baldwin.

Marketing director Jennifer Dempsey says the goal for the unique mailer isn't just to create buzz about the event. "We want to set the stage for what attendees can expect at Synergy this year," Dempsey explains. "Our conference theme is 'Innovate, Integrate, Cultivate,' so we designed an invitation that would challenge our advisors to innovate their thinking about the way they do business, including how they market themselves."

KEYNOTE SPEAKERS ANNOUNCED FOR SYNERGY 2019

Baldwin will kick off the Synergy 2019 lineup of keynote speakers at the Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa in Gainsville, Florida, May 22-24. Attendees will learn from industry professionals who will speak on topics related to practice growth such as technology integrations, building partner relationships and solving industry-related challenges through innovative thinking.

Keynote speakers include some familiar names in the financial industry, including:

Financial advisor and New York Times bestselling author Ric Edelman

bestselling author Ric Edelman Speaker Mark Zinder

Carolyn McClanahan , M.D., CFP®, founder of Life Planning Partners Inc.

, M.D., CFP®, founder of Life Planning Partners Inc. William A. Coppel, Managing Director, Chief Client Growth Officer, First Clearing

Industry expert and founder of T3 Technology Tools for Today, Joel Bruckenstein

Robert Sofia , CEO and co-founder of Snappy Kraken

"Synergy is a unique opportunity to learn from some of the biggest names in the industry," continued Baldwin. "We are grateful for the support of our sponsors that make it possible to bring this advisor community together and tackle some of the most challenging issues facing advisors today."

Details about Synergy, including the complete list of speakers, full agenda and event registration is available at https://synergy.tradepmr.com. For breaking news and conference updates, follow the official Twitter hashtag #TradePMRSynergy.

Members of the media may request a press pass via JessicaShores@impactcommunications.org.

ABOUT TRADEPMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), helping to provide the innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Florida, works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

