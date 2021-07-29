TradePMR Launches Model Sleeve Trading on the Fusion Platform

We quickly built out model sleeve trading and launched it at no additional cost to all advisors working with us. Tweet this

"At TradePMR, we pride ourselves on truly listening to the advisors we work with and delivering solutions that will move the needle for their businesses," said Robb Baldwin, Founder, and CEO at TradePMR. "Fusion is an advisor-driven platform, and the new model sleeve trading feature is no exception. We quickly built out the capabilities and launched them at no additional cost to all advisors working with us. The feedback has been incredibly positive so far, and we are excited to see how advisors nationwide will leverage this tool."

These model sleeve trading capabilities enable advisors to segment account info into individual models to facilitate easy rebalancing within those models. This allows advisors to manage assets without reworking the total account value while reaching a net trade amount close to zero. Additionally, advisors can use this new tool to rebalance across hundreds of accounts in a matter of seconds and can use the same sleeve across multiple accounts.

"We launched model sleeve trading to improve two main areas for advisors: efficiency and accuracy," said Scott Victoria, COO at TradePMR. "This new tool not only enables TradePMR advisors to manage portfolios with greater complexity – it does so while saving time and minimizing the risk for errors. This tool can be a great resource for advisors that are the portfolio manager who are focused on maintaining clients' asset allocations at scale."

About TradePMR

For more than two decades, TradePMR has worked with growth-minded independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), providing innovative technology tools and support designed to transform their businesses. The privately-held brokerage and custodian services provider (Member FINRA/SIPC), based in Gainesville, Fla., works to streamline fee-only investment advisors' operations through comprehensive custodial, operational, and trading support. For more information, visit www.TradePMR.com.

