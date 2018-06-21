TradePMR Named Finalist in Financial Services Awards Competition

GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TradePMR, a custodial services provider dedicated to serving registered investment advisors (RIAs), has been named a finalist in the 2018 Wealthmanagement.com Industry Awards. A judging panel of industry professionals selected TradePMR as one of only three finalists in the category of emerging custodian technology, based on the information they analyzed during the nomination process related to TradePMR's mobile-friendly platform, which was rolled out in 2017, dubbed "Earnwise." 1

The custodial services provider earns nod for the rollout of Earnwise platform.

Earnwise is TradePMR's third-generation advisor workstation and client portal developed by the firm in-house that incorporates robo-functionality for advisors seeking to serve clients with digitally automated solutions. The mobile-friendly platform allows advisors to put electronic account opening and portfolio selection at the client's fingertips. The 2018 Advisory Profession Software Survey produced by industry consultants Bob Veres and Joel Bruckenstein found that TradePMR has the highest user ratings in the "digital wealth management/robo platform" category2.

"Over the past two years, we have had many conversations with our advisors and, without a doubt, robo and mobile are on top of their minds," said TradePMR's founder, president and CEO, Robb Baldwin. "EarnWise is the result of really listening to what our advisors want and anticipating their needs for the future in an effort to help them run a successful and streamlined business. We are thrilled that the judges recognize our efforts."

The annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards honors outstanding achievements by companies and organizations that support financial advisor success. A record number of submissions were received this year, with more than 600 entries received from nearly 250 companies2. Only 156 of the 600 entries were selected as finalists in one or more of the 67 categories2. Winners will be announced at a black-tie gala on Sept. 13, 2018, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City2.

ABOUT TRADEPMR

For the past 20 years, TradePMR has addressed the technology and support demands of financial advisors with solutions that are easy to implement and user-friendly. The privately held introducing brokerage firm (Member FINRA/SIPC), founded and located in Gainesville, Florida, has maintained a singular focus of providing brokerage and custody services and support to independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) and their clients. The firm delivers an integrated cloud-based workstation designed to enable RIAs to efficiently run their practices and be more effective. More information is available at tradepmr.com.

Follow TradePMR on Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and LinkedIn.

Securities offered through Trade-PMR Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Custodial services offered through First Clearing. First Clearing is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. TradePMR and First Clearing are not affiliated.

1 2018, May 30, WealthManagement.com Press Release, WealthManagement.com Announces Finalists for the 2018 Industry Awards

2 2018 Tech Survey presented by T3, Inside Information and Advisor Perspectives.

CONTACT:

Jessica Taylor Shores

Impact Communications Inc.

(800) 974-7753

jessicashores@impactcommunications.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tradepmr-named-finalist-in-financial-services-awards-competition-300669978.html

SOURCE TradePMR

Related Links

https://tradepmr.com

