Tradier Brokerage Powers Portfolio123 to Add Seamless, Commission Free Trading to Their Next-Gen Platform Which Lets Investors Create and Manage Strategies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradier Brokerage (www.tradier.com) is pleased to announce a partnership with Portfolio123 (www.portfolio123.com) to add seamless broker connectivity with commission-free trading to the fast Portfolio123 equity backtesting engine and advanced ranking capability. Portfolio123 has a seamless system on which retail investors can rank stocks and ETFs, and it enables users to run what-if scenarios, including a powerful portfolio simulation. Now, with the launch of Portfolio123's Invest platform and the partnership with Tradier, clients can deploy and manage strategies across multiple accounts very easily.

Investors crave sensible strategies that they can stick with through thick and thin while avoiding getting hurt by commissions and high fees. Portfolio123 increases their users' confidence by providing them with evidence that their strategies can really work.

The fun part of investing—learning about stocks and trading them—is an essential component of the rich suite of powerful tools that Portfolio123 brings to the market. Now, Portfolio123 has partnered with Tradier Brokerage (https://brokerage.tradier.com/platforms/portfolio123) to add cost savings and seamless trade integration to the investment experience.

"As an investor and trader, I started Portfolio123 in 2004 based on my own experiences and that of other professional investors. I wanted to enable everyday investors to take advantage of powerful tools like ranking, backtesting, and point-in-time simulations. Our integration with Tradier brokerage is the final step that has enabled us to realize every investor's dream: to overcome the limitations of conventional brokerages by creating, backtesting, and implementing investment strategies seamlessly," said Marco Salerno, CEO of Portfolio123.

"We are excited to partner with truly genuine innovative companies like Portfolio123 that bring the best technology to the investor community and empower them every day," said Dan Raju, co-founder and CEO of Tradier. "We are proud that companies like Portfolio123 choose Tradier as a destination to transform our industry and offer products that the existing legacy players cannot offer."

If you wish to learn more, please contact sales@tradier.com.

About Portfolio123, Inc.

Portfolio123 is a premier, web-based resource for investors. Portfolio123 allows you to discover exciting new stock/ETF ideas, create investment strategies using ranking and screening, backtest them with realistic simulations and implement them in real-time with advanced trading tools. And Portfolio123 allows you to trade stocks and ETFs seamlessly and commission-free, managing multiple accounts and strategies at once.

About Tradier and Tradier Brokerage Inc.

Tradier, Inc. is a cloud-based financial services provider and brokerage API company that offers a groundbreaking platform to serve platform providers, advisors, developers and individual investors. Tradier Brokerage, Inc., a member of FINRA and SIPC, is an independent subsidiary of Tradier, Inc. The Brokerage API enables entrepreneurs, businesses, developers, and active traders to solve their trading and brokerage challenges using independent content and tool providers of their choice at simple and competitive prices.

