Trading Academy Announces 4-Day In-Person Cryptocurrency & Digital Assets Immersion Class

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As digital assets and cryptocurrency continue to reshape the global financial system, Trading Academy is expanding its hands-on curriculum with the launch of a new four-day, in-person Digital Assets & Cryptocurrency Immersion, designed to help students build a real-world understanding of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency markets through structured, classroom-based learning.

With nearly a 30-year legacy in financial education, Trading Academy is approaching cryptocurrency education with the same disciplined, risk-managed framework that defines its programs across stocks, options, futures, forex, and wealth management. Hosted at select Trading Academy locations, the immersion class emphasizes guided instruction, live demonstrations, and practical application, offering an alternative to self-paced online cryptocurrency courses and video-based learning.

A Structured Path Into Digital Assets

Led by senior instructor Merlin Rothfeld, the Digital Assets & Cryptocurrency Immersion class is built for investors, traders, and professionals seeking clarity and structure in an often-noisy digital asset landscape. Over four days, participants explore the evolution of money, blockchain fundamentals, wallet setup and custody, tokenization, stablecoins, decentralized finance (DeFi), and the mechanics of cryptocurrency investing and trading.

Participants will work directly with wallets, blockchain explorers, smart contracts, and live project analysis under instructor guidance. The curriculum also addresses essential real-world considerations, including cryptocurrency security best practices, scam prevention, regulation, taxation, and capital preservation, reinforcing Trading Academy's commitment to disciplined decision-making and long-term confidence.

"Digital assets are becoming a permanent part of the global financial system, but understanding them requires more than headlines and hype," said Merlin Rothfeld of Trading Academy. "This in-person immersion class is designed to give students clarity, structure, and confidence by combining professional instruction with hands-on learning in a controlled classroom environment."

Staying Engaged With the Future of Finance

As part of Trading Academy's continued focus on innovation and relevance in digital asset education, Rothfeld will be speaking at The MoneyShow, taking place in Las Vegas from February 23–25, 2026. His attendance reflects Trading Academy's commitment to staying connected to institutional conversations around cryptocurrency adoption, corporate strategy, and the evolving role of blockchain in modern finance.

By limiting class size and delivering the program in person, Trading Academy ensures individualized attention, meaningful engagement, and an immersive learning experience aligned with its broader mission of practical, student-focused financial education.

The Digital Assets & Cryptocurrency Immersion will be offered at select Trading Academy locations with limited seating available. Dates, locations, and enrollment details are available directly through Trading Academy.

About Trading Academy

Trading Academy, now owned by Kevin Young through TradingEDU LLC, is redefining financial education through immersive, real-world training. With a focus on hands-on, in-person learning supported by live online and OnDemand options, Trading Academy offers programs across major financial market categories, including stocks, options, futures, forex, wealth management, and cryptocurrency.

Guided by the pillars of Consistency, Accountability, and Support, Trading Academy's mission is to make financial education accessible, empowering, and impactful—helping students at every stage build confidence, discipline, and long-term skills in both traditional and emerging markets.

