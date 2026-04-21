Trading Technologies and Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam Agree to Offer MXV Members Access to Global Derivatives Markets Through TT® Infrastructure

CHICAGO and HANOI, Vietnam, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trading Technologies International, Inc. (TT), a global capital markets technology platform services provider, and the Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV) today announced they have signed an agreement for MXV to adopt TT's exchange connectivity services. The agreement will further enhance MXV's existing global connectivity, enabling its trading members and clients to access a broader range of international derivatives markets through TT's infrastructure alongside current channels.

Under this collaboration, TT will serve as a proven global connectivity provider, complementing MXV's established network and offering access to leading exchanges such as CME Group, London Metal Exchange (LME), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and Singapore Exchange (SGX), among others, thereby strengthening trading efficiency and accessibility for the Vietnamese market.

Alun Green, EVP and Managing Director, Futures and Options of TT, said: "This agreement marks a significant milestone, representing TT's first local client in Vietnam and a path for strategic expansion into this part of Asia. Many of the world's largest institutions leverage our connectivity for their high-volume activity across asset classes, and we're delighted to work with MXV to provide this offering to the exchange's members."

Mr. Dung Nguyen, Corporate Vice President of MXV, said: "This collaboration with TT represents an important step in enhancing MXV's market infrastructure and expanding global market access for our members. By leveraging TT's proven global network and high-performance technology, we are committed to providing Vietnam's trading community with a reliable, robust and seamless trading experience, while supporting greater integration with international derivatives markets. We also see strong potential to expand this partnership beyond connectivity, including capacity building, market education and training initiatives, to further strengthen the development of Vietnam's commodity derivatives market."

About Trading Technologies

Trading Technologies (www.tradingtechnologies.com) is a global capital markets platform services company providing market-leading technology for the end-to-end trading operations of Tier 1 banks, brokerages, money managers, hedge funds, proprietary traders, Commodity Trading Advisors (CTAs), commercial hedgers and risk managers. With its roots in listed derivatives, the Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company delivers "multi-X" solutions, with "X" representing asset classes, functions, workflows and geographies. This multi-X approach features trade execution services across futures and options, fixed income, foreign exchange (FX) and cryptocurrencies augmented by solutions for data and analytics, including transaction cost analysis (TCA); quantitative trading; compliance and trade surveillance; clearing and post-trade allocation; and infrastructure services. The award-winning TT platform ecosystem also helps exchanges deliver innovative solutions to their market participants, and technology companies to distribute their complementary offerings to Trading Technologies' clients.

TT provides market access and connectivity to more than 100 trading venues worldwide, with a global infrastructure that includes 14 data centers – half of which are in the APAC region. The TT platform, which handled more than 3 billion derivatives transactions alone in 2025, earned more than 20 recognitions in the past year for its high-performance technology and functionality, including Trading System of the Year and Derivatives Trading System of the Year in the FOW Asia Pacific Awards 2025 and Multi-Asset Trading System of the Year in the FOW International Awards 2026.

About the Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam

The Mercantile Exchange of Vietnam (MXV) is the nationally licensed centralized commodity exchange in Vietnam, operating under the authorization of the Ministry of Industry and Trade. MXV establishes a comprehensive framework of trading regulations, enabling its trading members to offer services to both corporate entities and individual investors, including futures and options trading across a broad spectrum of products.

To date, MXV has cultivated a robust domestic presence, with a network of approximately 40 trading members spanning the country and a vision to reach hundreds of thousands of active trading accounts. Underpinned by strategic alliances with distinguished international partners, MXV is expeditiously scaling its centralized trading operations, fostering deeper participation of domestic investors in global markets and accelerating Vietnam's integration into the international economic landscape.

SOURCE Trading Technologies